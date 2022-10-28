The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors voted unanimously Tuesday to table a rezoning request for nearly 100 acres in the Oranda community near Strasburg.
The property is owned by Glendale Properties LLC, which is seeking to rezone 98.8 acres at 1095 Oranda Road across from the Carmeuse quarry operation from A-1 Agriculture to M-1 Industrial. If the rezoning is approved, the applicant intends to seek possible development on the property. Before any construction could begin, a site plan would have to be proposed and approved.
Glendale Properties also wants a boundary line adjustment to keep a dwelling on 5 acres of land agriculturally zoned. While a barn located on that portion of the land would be removed during development, the dwelling would remain untouched.
By a 5-2 vote on Oct. 6, the Shenandoah County Planning Commission recommended that the supervisors approve the rezoning.
The Board of Supervisors was scheduled to vote on the rezoning on Tuesday, but Supervisors Josh Stephens, Steven Baker, Brad Pollack, Tim Taylor, Dennis Morris and Chair Karl Roulston opted to table the matter. Baker’s motion to table the decision was seconded by Taylor.
“What exactly is the purpose of the postponement and table?” Stephens asked.
“We kept hearing that all of this came within a month and that it was kind of rushed,” Baker answered.
Baker said there is a lot of misinformation regarding the possible impact development on the property could have on the surrounding community and county. He said the supervisors should take time with the decision.
“I feel that this would be the opportunity to educate the public on everything, and move forward at the appropriate time,” Baker said. “This one is probably one of the most difficult issues that I’ve dealt with in my 15 years.”
Stephens said he was fine with postponing the decision as long both sides will have the opportunity to discuss and learn more information throughout the process.
“I do want to see some more community involvement and those folks involved on both sides of the issue, and if that’s going to happen, I can be on board with you,” he said.
Morris said it is important for the property owners, the Oranda community and Shenandoah County to be involved during the process. Morris added that it is important to consider comments that have been made by residents of the Oranda community.
“We need to put things in perspective,” he said. “These people here are the ones who are most directly affected by it.”
Taylor addressed some concerns about the area’s water supply. He said many of these questions were addressed with the construction of wastewater treatment plants during his time as Strasburg’s mayor.
“We asked the same questions that some people are asking now,” he said. “We planned for future growth.”
Taylor encouraged everyone to keep an open mind and to try to learn more about this issue.
“I understand it’s a very emotional situation and I appreciate everyone’s comments, but I just want to try and get as much factual information out there as possible,” he said.
Roulston acknowledged the environmental concerns people have with industrial development, but said the supervisors also must consider the possible economic development.
He noted that there is a lot of confusion on what the actual facts are regarding the impact of possible development and he believes that postponing the decision will give everyone an opportunity to explore the facts a little bit closer.
“Taking a couple of months to make an educated or more educated decision is not unwise,” he said.
Glendale Properties has been attempting to rezone the land for years. When a similar request to rezone the land from agriculture to industrial was made in 2013, residents voiced the same concerns they have today — and the request was denied.
