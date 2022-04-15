WOODSTOCK — The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors tabled a decision on tax rates and its fiscal year 2023 budget during a Tuesday meeting.
Supervisor Josh Stephens motioned to table the resolution that would have approved the real property and personal property tax rates.
The proposed real property tax rate is 59.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, a 5-cent increase from the equalized rate. The proposed personal property tax rate is $3.75 per $100 of assessed value, a 15-cent decrease from last year. Some residents have complained that they will pay more in real estate taxes because of a recent reassessment that saw property values go up throughout the county.
Stephens said he understands that the county’s budget needs to be passed by July 1, but he wants the board to continue looking at the tax rates and budget.
“We have found ourselves over the last three weeks with a very changing world,” he said. “I’ve been on record and stated that the situation we’re in was caused by folks that may or may not be in this body, and that stinks.”
Stephens noted that the county has pulled from its unassigned fund balance, and “it’s not a good time” to do so. He added that the cost of capital improvement projects has increased 8.5%, which does not include fuel and housing.
After “digging through” the budget, Stephens noted “there’s a whole list of $2,000 here, $1,000 here.”
“After digging through some more, I did not cut any existing employees, I did not touch the school budget, I did not touch the sheriff’s budget, I did not touch the [Emergency Communications Center] budget,” he said. “But I feel like our constituents are going to ask us to tighten our belt, and there’s a lot of $3,500 and $1,000 places here that we at least need to take a second look at.”
Stephens said he found $1.8 million that could be cut, and the supervisors should have at least one more budget work session to go through numbers.
“Does that get us to that neutral? Hardly, but I’d like to look at it again,” he said.
Supervisor Brad Pollack commended Stephens for taking another look at budget details but said he’s not sure if it “would make much of a difference and be worth putting off the inevitable.”
The supervisors agreed to set up two more work sessions, with a possible special meeting to vote on the tax rates and budget next week before the board’s next scheduled meeting, which is 7 p.m. April 26.
The motion to table a vote on tax rates was eventually amended to also table resolutions for FY23 budgets for the county’s general fund, the North Fork Wastewater Treatment Plant, the Shenandoah County Landfill fund and the parks and recreation special revenue fund. The motion passed unanimously.
The proposed FY23 budget for the county currently totals $92 million.
The supervisors also on Tuesday:
• Approved the budgets and tax rates for the Stoney Creek and Toms Brook-Mauertown Sanitary Districts.
• Approved resolutions proclaiming April 17-23 as Shenandoah County Volunteer Week and recognizing the 250th anniversary of Berkeley County, W.Va.
• Voted 5-1 to approve the zoning map amendment to expand an existing general industrial zone at Wholesome Foods at 986 S. Ox Road in Edinburg. Supervisor Tim Taylor voted against the amendment.
• Unanimously approved a final site plan review for a rural resort located on Alum Springs Road in Basye.
• Unanimously approved a special-use permit to allow a Level II home business on 0.702 acres at 1115 Lakeview Drive in Woodstock.
• Unanimously approved a zoning text amendment to repeal and replace Article XII Signs, encompassing Section 165-88 through Section 165-96.3.
• Unanimously approved a preliminary subdivision for phase 1 of Bluegrass Meadows subdivision in Mauertown.
