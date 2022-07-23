Shenandoah Valley Adult Teen Challenge’s property in Basye is on the market for $1.39 million.
Teen Challenge is a faith-based drug and alcohol recovery program with 200 nationwide locations including the one in Shenandoah County, according to the organization’s website.
While the organization works with teenagers at some locations, the local program’s executive director, John Franich, said the Shenandoah County location only takes in patients over age 18. The rehab program, which lasts 12 to 14 months, has properties in Basye and Mount Jackson.
A nonprofit, SVATC raises money for operating costs independently and through donations. According to Franich, the operating costs are a monthly minimum of $35,000 — including $1,500 per patient — and depend on the number of patients.
Franich said the Basye property is for sale due to increasing costs.
“The board of directors and myself decided we could operate more efficiently and make better use of our donations without the enormous expense of maintaining our current location,” Franich said. “Our main focus is helping people, not property management.”
While the Basye property is up for sale, SVATC will continue operating in its Basye and Mount Jackson facilities until they find a new facility.
SVATC purchased the 14.89-acre Basye property, which includes four dwellings totaling over 10,000 square feet, for $800,000 around 2011.
Franich said the coronavirus pandemic changed a lot over the last three years.
“In the beginning of the pandemic we had to stop taking in new people in. We kept operating, but our biggest responsibility was the people we already had in house,” Franich said.
According to Franich, they didn’t have a single outbreak of COVID throughout the pandemic. The organization has, however, struggled with staffing issues and has temporarily stopped taking women into the program.
“We decided to hold off on taking women patients as we’re looking to rebuild the women’s program,” Franich said.
SVATC is still doing crisis counseling for female patients and referring them to other centers where they can get help.
SVATC currently has five full-time employees along with eight patients enrolled. The largest number of patients generally allowed at once is 15, which Franich said is one reason the Basye property is up for sale with plans to seek a smaller facility.
“The lower numbers just prove better results really,” Franich said. “It allows us to spend more time with the individual and help them more.”
Although the pandemic struck a blow to organization, Franich has no plans to close the program and emphasized that the organization is simply taking measures to secure the program’s future.
Franich said the addiction crisis is getting worse, but SVATC is dedicated in helping those suffering from addiction.
“If anybody needs us, we’re here,” Franich said.
