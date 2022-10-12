Over the past several months, the Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation has been acquiring properties in Strasburg to carry out its mission of preserving historic land.
For a total of $1.6 million in July, the foundation purchased 8.5 acres at 1628 Battlefield Road, 102.7 acres at 428 Tumbling Run Lane, and an additional 40 acres along Tumbling Run Lane. The properties — owned by Hubbel J. French, Jessica C. French, Samuel R. Robinson and Bethany F. Robinson — consisted of abandoned structures, a farm and a private residence. It was primarily being used as agricultural land before being sold to the foundation.
According to Jack Owens, the foundation’s resource management associate, the foundation wanted to acquire these properties because they bordered Ramseur’s Hill at 1864 Battlefield Road.
Ramseur’s Hill is a part of Fisher’s Hill Battlefield. Along with the approximately 150 acres the foundation acquired in July, it had already preserved 970 acres of land at Fisher’s Hill Battlefield.
“There’s a good amount of properties that border this one that have conservation easements on them,” Owens said. “We had to figure out a way while working with our community partners, and see if we could connect and create a battlefield experience right there.”
This property isn’t the only land the the foundation has acquired recently near Strasburg.
In September, Strasburg Community Baseball Inc. donated 35.9 acres of land behind the Homewood Housing Development along Hite Lane near Cedar Creek Battlefield. This adds to the 940 acres the foundation has already preserved throughout the battlefield.
For the donation, the organization received tax credits related to improvements at its baseball park.
Owens says the acquisitions help the foundation’s efforts in preserving the battlefields. He added that there are plans to implement public walking trails and offer periodic public programs.
When the foundation attempts to acquire properties, Owens noted that property owners are willing to help out with the costs. “They donate the value of the appraised value of the property to lighten the load,” Owens said. “If we don’t have individuals, such as willing landowners, then none of this is even possible.”
While the foundation’s next step is hard to determine, there are a lot of projects for which it is actively pursuing fundraising and it will continue “to create an established, respected and recognized Civil War battlefield system within the Shenandoah Valley,” Owens said.
