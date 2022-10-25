Shenandoah County’s ShenGO public transit system recently celebrated its first anniversary amid a sharp upward trajectory in ridership since its introduction.
The countywide bus service operated by Virginia Regional Transit launched on Oct. 4, 2021, and has been used by thousands of riders throughout the county.
“It’s been extremely vital to the community,” Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce President Sharon Baroncelli said about ShenGO.
According to Karen Taylor, a representative of the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission, ShenGo had 11,194 riders in its inaugural year. She noted that monthly ridership increased from 454 in its first month to 1,400 currently.
“So many people in this county really depend on ShenGO, and I think that definitely shows by the number of riders,” Taylor said.
The bus service runs from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays with a $1 fare each trip. The buses take two routes. The south route is from Woodstock to New Market, and the north route is from Woodstock to Strasburg. Both routes begin at the Walmart in Woodstock.
Strasburg resident Crystal Hill is visually impaired, which has made it difficult to travel from place to place. But she said ShenGO has changed her life.
“It’s been extremely helpful for me and liberating,” she said.
Hill said she legally can’t drive because of her vision, so she previously had to use a taxi service, which was becoming too expensive. She said ShenGO has benefited her financially and is more convenient than a taxi.
“Just the freedom to have transportation, whereas before, I was more secluded and now I can get out more often,” she said.
Baroncelli noted that all ages use the service, but seniors and disabled community members have greatly benefited.
“It’s been very satisfying to see the amount of seniors and disabled that have been able to get out of their homes and get around to meet their needs,” she said.
ShenGO first began operating on a demonstration grant that runs through June 30. The grant is 80% covered by state funds and 20% by local funds.
According to Taylor, the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission and partners of ShenGO have reapplied for the next grant to continue operations.
“It’s a grant we apply for every year,” Taylor said.
Taylor noted that the state, the Department of Rail and Public Transportation, local elected officials, localities in the county and the county government have been partners that have helped fund and support ShenGO.
“If it weren’t for all these partnerships, ShenGO would not have happened,” Taylor said.
Looking ahead into the future of ShenGO, Baroncelli hopes to increase bus pickups from every two hours to every hour, bring on additional buses, and add more locations that buses can serve.
“That requires additional funding,” she said.
Throughout the first year, Baroncelli noted that the ridership and popularity of ShenGO has increased, and has proven to be a necessity in the county.
“It demonstrated clearly the gap we had in our community and the need for public transportation,” she said. “Everyone is just excited that it’s here and meeting a need.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.