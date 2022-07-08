Northbound Interstate 81 motorists can expect single left-lane closures — and maybe even a closure of all northbound lanes — on Tuesday and Wednesday for sinkhole repairs in Shenandoah County.
Motorists should be prepared to use alternate routes.
The Virginia Department of Transportation will repair a sinkhole located along the northbound I-81 left shoulder at mile marker 268.4 in Shenandoah County. The work zone setup begins at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, extending from mile marker 266.5 to mile marker 269. The left lane and left shoulder will be closed in the work zone area.
This location is between Exit 264 at U.S. 211 in the New Market area of Shenandoah County and Exit 269 at Va. 730 near Shenandoah Caverns.
Once the work zone is established, it will remain active until the repairs are complete. Repairs may extend into the day on Wednesday.
It might be necessary to close both northbound lanes to get the work done.
All work is weather permitting. In the event of inclement weather, the sinkhole repairs will be rescheduled for Wednesday and Thursday. The work has already been rescheduled a couple of times since first planned to begin last month.
The size, shape and location of the sinkhole in relation to the travel lanes will determine how long the lane closure will remain. Once excavation begins crews can determine if the hole is located under the shoulder or if it also extends under the left lane and possibly under the right lane.
Work to stabilize the hole includes determining its size and the stability of the surrounding ground before back-filling it and repairing any disturbed ground and roadway areas. The I-81 travel lanes have an asphalt depth of approximately 10 inches, which will need to be replaced and cooled before reopening. The time to replace the asphalt and cool it to acceptable temperatures for travel can take several hours to approximately one day.
No detour is planned as the work zone begins, but if traffic begins to back up on I-81 travelers will be directed off of I-81 at Exit 257 at U.S. 11 near Mauzy in Rockingham County and travel north on U.S. 11, rejoining I-81 at Exit 269. Exit 264 will be closed at U.S. 211 in New Market due to tight turning areas for trucks trying to access U.S. 11 northbound.
If a full northbound closure is needed, additional alternate route suggestions will be provided at that time.
