After recent visits to solar sites, Shenandoah County’s Solar Ordinance Committee members reflected on what they learned.
Committee members Mark Dotson, Jeff Cook, Stephen Beller, Gary Lantz, Mike Liskey, Chuck French and Keith Stephens (virtual) attended a recent meeting of the committee. Frank Nolen and Matt Payne were absent.
In July, the committee visited solar sites including Farm Choice in Harrisonburg, farms in Bridgewater and Harrisonburg, Twin Oaks North in Keezletown, and the Energix facility in Mount Jackson. The sites ranged from large facilities to small projects, such as rooftop solar panels.
The committee visited the sites to get a better understanding of how solar operations work and to hear from business owners and farmers who run the operations.
Beller said the visits were a great opportunity to better understand how some of these solar operations work. “You can’t just say that you’re for or against solar because solar is so many different things,” she said.
Dotson said the hosts were transparent in showing how their solar projects are operated. “It seemed like they were interested in doing the right thing, as they know it now,” he said.
He noted that the term “power plant” was used to describe the solar facilities, which “is an accurate description of what it is.”
“How many power plants do we need is I guess what a lot of us are wondering about,” Dotson said.
Liskey said the county could take charge and work with residents to educate them on the economics of solar.
“I see a lot of opportunity for Shenandoah County to really step up,” he said. “Mainly, I can see the county being in control, rather than just firms coming in wanting to do this and that.”
The committee members also discussed their opinions regarding solar as an energy source and its potential impact.
French noted that some areas may benefit more and be better suited for solar energy more than others.
“Instead of just saying, ‘Here we are in our county, we got to have it all,’ maybe we need to look a little further than that,” he said.
Lantz was concerned about potential environmental risks solar panels could cause, particularly the materials used to create panels.
“What are we doing to the total climate change by using all these solar panels with ingredients that are made overseas? he asked.
Lantz said some solar panels have 25-year life spans, and he worries about how they will be disposed.
“We’ve got to look at the bigger picture for climate change,” he said.
Liskey responded to Lantz, saying, “I do think that the waste disposal, the recycling, the end-of-life part of the whole thing really needs to be written up or talked about strongly in the ordinance.”
Dotson agreed that necessary regulations must be added regarding panel disposal.
“By embracing solar, we also don’t want to create unnecessary harm,” he said.
The committee also discussed other aspects of solar energy such as energy storage, rooftop panels versus panels on the ground, panel maintenance, net metering, taxes associated with operating certain solar facilities, and other factors that must be considered when reviewing existing county ordinances.
In the coming weeks, the committee will work on drafting solar ordinance revisions and will review that draft in its next meeting on Sept. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.