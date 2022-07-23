Lifelong Strasburg resident and World War II Army veteran Donald Keller will turn 100 years old on Sunday, but the community started celebrating two days early.
An early birthday celebration was held for Keller on Friday at his favorite place to eat — the McDonald’s in Strasburg.
“I go down there every morning to get coffee and a meal every day,” Keller said.
Keller served in the Army as a radio operator for combat engineers during World War II. He was 21 years old when he joined the military on Jan. 1, 1943, and was discharged on Nov. 14, 1945.
Some notable honors Keller has received for his service during the war include two Purple Hearts — the first one he received after being injured in Normandy, France, and the second one in Luxembourg during the Battle of the Bulge. He was also a recipient of the French Legion of Honor for his brave actions during the invasion of Normandy, where he was injured and carried two other injured soldiers to safety.
After the military, he opened up a business in Strasburg repairing radios, and then went on to work for the Federal Emergency Management Agency for 21 years until he retired.
In 2019, the Strasburg McDonald’s decided to give Keller a gold card to be a part of the restaurant’s “gold club.” The gold card allows Keller to get a free meal from McDonald’s once every day. Keller has celebrated his birthday at the Strasburg McDonald’s for the last four years.
Family and friends were there to celebrate Keller’s birthday on Friday. He was given a book with a collage of pictures and a birthday cake.
Keller is grateful for the life he has, and he never expected a day where he would be turning 100 years old.
“I never really thought about it,” Keller said.
On a day-to-day basis, Keller says he wakes up every morning and has to use his nebulizer, a machine that helps with his breathing. Then he goes to McDonald’s every morning to get a meal, and comes back home and spends the rest of the day at his house watching TV. He frequently watches “Wheel of Fortune” and “Jeopardy.” He especially loves old Western movies.
“I watch old Westerns on TV and I have a majority of them memorized at this point,” Keller said.
Keller says he doesn’t really have a secret on reaching 100 years old but throughout his life he tried staying away from smoking tobacco. “Nobody in my family ever smoked, but when I started in the military, I started to smoke and that was a mistake,” Keller said. “That is one thing that I would advise everybody. Do not smoke.”
Keller always advised his grandchildren to stay away from alcohol and tobacco.
Keller has never thought about living anywhere else other than Strasburg. He has lived in his current house since 1955. Throughout the years, Keller has seen the town change and grow.
“Back then everyone knew each other by name, but now there are a lot more people who live in the town,” Keller said.
Although Keller never thought he would turn 100 years old, there were also times during his time in the Army when he didn’t know what would happen to him.
“In combat, there were so many times where I could’ve been killed,” Keller said.
Keller said his faith in God guided him along the way throughout his life, especially during combat.
“The Lord got me through it,” Keller said.
