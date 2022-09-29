A man accused of stabbing his mother’s boyfriend in Strasburg on Tuesday night is in the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office's custody.
Jordan O’Neal Dale Sowder, 19, faces arrest on a malicious wounding charge, Strasburg Police Department Chief Wayne Sager said by phone Wednesday morning. Authorities with the Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office arrested Sowder earlier that morning, Sager said. Sowder was booked as a fugitive at the Eastern Regional Jail in the county shortly before 9 a.m., online records show.
Sager spoke about the incident and the efforts of several law enforcement agencies that worked on the case. Police officers were still on the scene around 10 a.m. Wednesday. The department is awaiting Sowder's extradition to Virginia, Sager said.
“We were working through the night trying to locate (Sowder),” Sager said. “We received some pretty good information (and were) able to work with Berkeley and they were able to track him down and take him into custody without incident up there.”
Strasburg police officers responded to a reported stabbing at approximately 7:20 p.m. at 184 N. Eberly St., according to information provided by the department. The call made it sound like an active incident and the suspect was still at the scene, Sager said.
“So, when the officers arrived, we removed the victim and, you know, the mother of the suspect from the residence and, at that time, we had reason to believe (Sowder) was still in there based on information we were gathering at the scene,” Sager said.
The 39-year-old victim and the suspect’s mother were standing on the front porch of the residence when police arrived, Sager noted.
“Once we got more units on the scene, we were able to escort the victim away from what we call the hot zone to the rescue (workers) and he was transported to the hospital,” Sager said.
Officers took the suspect’s mother to the police department, Sager said.
“Obviously, there’s a lot of emotions there, you know, and she’s concerned about her son and we wanted to have a peaceful resolution, too, but, at that time, it was best to remove her from that situation,” Sager said.
Officers set up a perimeter around the house and Sager said he contacted the Virginia State Police Tactical Team, which responded to the scene.
“We have a great relationship with them and so that’s when they responded and then they took over the tactical portion of the scene,” Sager said.
Strasburg police obtained a search warrant and a warrant for Sowder’s arrest on a malicious wounding charge. Tactical team members tried dozens of times over hours to make contact with Sowder in an effort to draw him out of the house, Sager said. Team members used distraction devices known as flash-bangs and entered the residence, Sager said. The team searched and secured the residence but did not find Sowder, the chief said. More information surfaced and the Strasburg police detectives learned about Sowder’s whereabouts, leading authorities to the suspect, Sager said.
Emergency medical services workers took the victim to Winchester Medical Center for treatment. The man was later released, Sager said.
Sowder and the victim know each other, leading police to deem the matter a domestic, isolated incident and not a random attack on a person in the community, Sager said.
Authorities need to consult with the Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney's Office to determine any additional charges to place against Sowder, Sager said.
Investigators recovered items from the scene, but Sager said he wanted to wait until they file the search warrant with the Shenandoah County Circuit Court to reveal that information.
