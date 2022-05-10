WOODSTOCK — The criminal case facing a Shenandoah County supervisor will get another special prosecutor because of a potential conflict of interest involving a TV celebrity.
Woodstock-based attorney Bradley Pollack is due back in Shenandoah County General District Court at 8:45 a.m. on May 20 for his two misdemeanor charges of destruction of property.
A motion for continuance was made during a Friday hearing in which Judge Amy Tisinger said that Shenandoah County Circuit Court Presiding Judge Kevin Black had issued an order for the refusal of Augusta County Commonwealth’s Attorney Timothy Martin from the case.
Martin was recently assigned to the case because of a conflict of interest involving Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda Wiseley, who often prosecutes criminal cases against defendants represented by Pollack.
On Friday, when asked by Tisinger why Martin was recused from the case, Pollack stated that he understood the reason was because of Pollack’s representation of Duane Chapman, also known as “Dog the Bounty Hunter,” in civil lawsuits that are subject to criminal investigations.
Pollack said after the hearing that the lawsuits are in federal court, but one of them originated out of Augusta County, where Martin prosecutes criminal cases.
Martin did not return a request for comment on Friday.
Pollack said he is representing Chapman in several civil cases, one of them filed in Shenandoah County General District Court.
The suit, filed in April, states that Chapman is seeking $25,000 from Google for “Publishing Plaintiff’s ‘Dog the Bounty Hunter’ trademark and his videos without his authorization.”
Pollack declined to say after the hearing how he came to represent Chapman and referred questions on details of the lawsuits to the filings.
It was not immediately clear on Friday if another special prosecutor had been assigned in the criminal case against Pollack.
The criminal charges against Pollack stem from him allegedly removing real estate signs from the area of Jennifer Court and Main Street in Edinburg, according to Denise Vollmer, spokesperson for the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office. Pollack then put the signs in a nearby ditch, a criminal complaint states.
According to court documents, the incidents occurred on Sept. 13 and 14.
By phone interview after charges were filed against him in the fall, Pollack admitted he took the signs and had reached out to Holler Realty, which positioned the signs, to say that they were illegally placed.
