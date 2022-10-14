WOODSTOCK — The Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved a resolution petitioning the Virginia Commission on Local Government to consider an amendment to a voluntary settlement agreement between county and the town of New Market.
The voluntary settlement agreement, which passed in 2012, established growth areas on over 1,700 acres outside of New Market’s town limits that can be incorporated into town for residential or commercial growth. The supervisors on Sept. 13 approved an amendment to the agreement that would reclassify 100 acres on the southeastern edge of town from agricultural to residential land, which New Market requested so the town could grow. New Market has also approved the amendment.
Before the amendment is finalized, the Virginia Commission on Local Government must review it. By a 5-1 Tuesday vote, the supervisors approved a joint resolution with New Market for the body to consider the amendment to the voluntary settlement agreement.
Supervisors Josh Stephens, Brad Pollack, Steven Baker, Tim Taylor, Dennis Morris and Chair Karl Roulston attended Tuesday’s supervisors meeting. Pollack was the only supervisor to oppose the resolution.
Stephens reiterated to the board that this decision only allows New Market to explore potential growth.
“Happy to allow New Market the leeway to look into different areas of growth in the town as things have changed,” Stephens said. “Look forward to seeing their plan for the future.”
Pollack, who also voted against the amendment in September, previously stated that he opposed the agreement because it would lead in the “direction of Frederick County” as far as housing development is concerned.
“There may be other hoops that we have to jump through, but we have signed an agreement,” Pollack said. “Let there be no question that everyone that has voted for this has voted for doing exactly what the town of New Market has requested.”
Roulston said the action will not immediately lead to hundreds of homes being developed but will open discussions on what New Market would like to explore regarding potential residential development.
“I don’t see that as a problem, opening into a discussion with a town about helping with their growth or potential growth,” he said.
The supervisors also:
• Unanimously approved a resolution opposing the construction of additional portions of Corridor H, a four-lane divided highway that the West Virginia Department of Transportation plans to build from Elkins, W.Va., to the Virginia border. Proposed routes being considered are in the proximity of Route 55 from the states’ border, east of Wardensville, W.Va., through Shenandoah County to connect with Interstate 81 and/or Interstate 66 near Strasburg. The Alliance for the Shenandoah Valley requested that the board approve the resolution.
• Unanimously approved Guy Gochenour’s lease for farmland at the Shenandoah County Farm for an additional decade through 2032.
