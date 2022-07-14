A lawsuit challenging the Shenandoah County Public Schools' budget allocation to implement the renaming of two schools is still working its way through state courts.
The Supreme Court of Virginia rejected hearing the lawsuit last month, and then Brad Pollack, a Woodstock-based attorney and Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors member, missed a deadline to file a petition to rehear the lawsuit. On Tuesday, however, the court granted the petition an extension, stating that it was timely filed.
A deputy clerk with the Supreme Court of Virginia confirmed Tuesday that a decision on the petition to rehear the case likely won't be made until September. But the court has the discretion to enter a decision at any time, the clerk added.
The suit seeks to reverse the School Board’s $300,000 allocation to implement the renaming of the former Stonewall Jackson High School, now Mountain View, and the former Ashby Lee Elementary School, now Honey Run.
In Shenandoah County Circuit Court, Judge Kevin Black dismissed that case, saying it would make a “jungle” of the court system for School Board expenditures to be challenged in such a manner. The School Board’s attorneys argued that spending funds allocated in the division’s budget is a direct responsibility of the elected body.
Pollack filed an appeal seeking to overturn Black’s dismissal, but the Supreme Court of Virginia entered an order on June 2 stating it would not hear the appeal. The court stated Black’s ruling was not in error.
In the petition to rehear the case, Pollack reiterates the argument of how some taxpayers are aggrieved by the School Board’s expenditure.
School Board attorney Heather Bardot previously declined to comment on the motion to rehear the case, saying she will file a response once the extension is granted.
Pollack's law license is set to be suspended on July 30 for a period of six months after he was found in violation of Virginia State Bar accounting requirements. As a result, he may have to find substitute counsel to continue litigating the case if it is needed during his suspension, Pollack said by phone interview.
The Supreme Court of Virginia had already decided not to hear two appeals to overturn dismissals out of Shenandoah County Circuit Court — one being the initial petition challenging the School Board’s process for changing the school names. The second appeal was an attempt by former School Board attorneys to have Robert Vaughn and Pollack, co-counsel on the initial lawsuit, pay for more than $50,000 in legal fees accrued by the School Board attorneys for their work arguing against the initial suit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.