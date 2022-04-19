The tight auto market is hurting consumers interested in buying a new or used vehicle. But the low supply on dealer lots has paid off for local students.
Triplett Tech hosted an auto auction on March 26 to sell vehicles to the public that were repaired by the students, and it raised more money than it ever has.
For the past five years, Triplett Tech has hosted an auto auction, usually during the spring. The auction was open to the public but Shenandoah County Public Schools employees were not allowed to purchase any of the vehicles.
Triplett Tech Principal Connie Pangle explained that the cars sold in the auction were donated to the school for the auto body and tech programs.
“We receive a lot of donated cars in December because people are wanting to declare the donation on their tax returns for that year,” Pangle said.
This year, Triplett Tech sold 13 cars in the auction and made $32,000 — the most money the school has ever gained from the auction. All of the money raised goes back to Triplett Tech and is invested in the auto body and auto tech programs.
“The programs use the money to purchase new equipment and keep their shops up to date,” Pangle said. “Last year, we used some of the auto auction money to purchase a trailer for the school that can be used by all the programs in the school including carpentry, masonry and electricity.”
All of the vehicles sold in the auction were in running condition, except for one, but all were repaired by the students taking the auto body and auto mechanic classes.
In last year’s auction, the school made $22,000 and there were more vehicles sold compared to this year. However, Pangle explained that even though there weren’t as many vehicles this year, most of them were in a much better running condition compared those sold last year.
“These were just better running vehicles. Our kids took a little bit more time diagnosing problems and fixing it so that they were in running condition, and that makes all the difference in the world,” Pangle said.
In the auto body and auto tech classes, students first have to diagnose problems with the vehicle. Then, the instructor determines whether some of the repairs would be cost-effective to get them in running condition or if it becomes too costly for the programs.
Pangle says they had a list to determine how much each car was most likely worth based on the condition that they were in but all of the cars were sold above the price range the school expected.
Students usually start working on the vehicles months in advance before the auto auction.
“Unlike other auto shops, we can take our time in diagnosing what’s wrong with the cars, whereas with shops time is money,” Pangle said. “We can have students try to figure it out, and it’s good experience for them.”
