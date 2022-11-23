A local woman recently received a $3,000 reward for giving the tip authorities say helped them crack a 2019 arson case in which a house was burned down by a Loudoun County man angry over a Confederate flag being displayed there.
The Virginia Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators and the Shenandoah County Fire Marshal’s Office recently recognized Maria Salazar for her assistance in helping to solve the March 12, 2019, fire, according to a news release from the county department.
The announcement comes almost a year after authorities arrested Andrew Tupin on Nov. 29, 2021, on charges related to the arson of a Toms Brook house on Main Street that forced residents to evacuate and destroyed the building.
Investigators spent hundreds of hours on the case and followed up on more than 100 tips over a two-year period but didn’t identify a suspect, Assistant Fire Marshal Joseph Loving has said.
Investigators caught a break in the case when the suspect confessed to Salazar that he committed the crime and provided details only known to authorities and the person who committed the arson, the release states. Salazar came forward to authorities the next day and provided the details of the suspect’s confession, according to the release.
“Without Ms. Salazar’s brave assistance this crime would have remained unsolved,” the release states.
The nonprofit Virginia Chapter of the International Association of Arson Investigators runs the arson award program, which offers rewards up to $5,000 to nominations submitted by fire investigators.
Tupin was charged on multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, arson and destruction of property. Tupin pleaded guilty at an Aug. 24 hearing in Shenandoah County Circuit Court to committing arson and destruction of property.
Judge Kevin C. Black sentenced him, per an agreement reached between Shenandoah County Commonwealth’s Attorney Amanda McDonald Wiseley and defense counsel T. Kevin Wilson, to 10 years, with five years suspended, for arson and five years, all time suspended, for each count of destruction of property. The court dismissed Tupin’s attempted murder charges per the agreement.
The judge ordered Tupin to pay $21,500 in restitution to the family living in the house at the time of the fire and $1,500 to the property owner to cover the insurance deductible.
As part of the plea agreement, Tupin participated in a video recorded interview with investigators — which will be used as a training tool — in which he divulged details about how he set the blaze.
