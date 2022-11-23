FRONT ROYAL -- A drug court for Shenandoah and Warren counties could open this spring as an alternative to incarceration for some offenders.
As part of the process of establishing the program, about 20 people attended a training session held last week by the National Drug Court Institute at the Warren County Community Center in Front Royal.
Drug courts are a separate docket within the court system for defendants charged with drug-related offenses. Drug courts serve as an alternative to incarceration and provide treatment and supervision to eligible defendants who enter the program as part of a plea agreement. The judge overseeing the drug court and the local commonwealth’s attorney determine whether a defendant can enter the program. Per state law, eligible defendants include nonviolent offenders — those not charged with rape, murder, robbery, sexual assault or certain breaking-and-entering offenses.
Beth Reavis, a former director of the Warren County Department of Social Services, has helped lead the effort to establish a drug court to serve Shenandoah and Warren counties. The drug court can receive accreditation from the institute, Reavis said. Once accredited, the program can then qualify for federal grants, she added.
Reavis said she hopes the drug court can start operating in May.
The Alexandria-based institute held the training session for employees of the local agencies that play roles in the treatment program, Daryl Jackson, project director with the institute, said. Drug courts provide treatment for individuals struggling with drug or alcohol addiction or abuse and help integrate them into the community after they complete the program, Jackson said.
More than 3,000 treatment programs operate in the United States and its territories, Jackson said. The institute offers data and research on drug courts to local organizers to assist in the process of establishing their programs.
Institute representatives discussed with the training participants about program structure, accessibility and eligibility criteria. They discussed how to eliminate bias in the eligibility criteria. Training also included discussions about treatment and how to incorporate the services available in the community into the drug-court system, Jackson said.
“And so our role is really just to provide them with all the tools that are essential to opening and starting a drug court,” Jackson said.
Local data gathered by the institute reveal some challenges that a drug court may help a community overcome, Jackson said. The data show a “revolving door” of repeat offenders who go through the local court system, Jackson said. The courts also see generations of family members going through the system as offenders, Jackson added. A drug court could help prevent and possibly eliminate the revolving door, Jackson said.
A drug court program could also help individuals suffering from mental health illnesses, Jackson said. The Northwestern Community Services Board in Front Royal would provide services to treat drug and alcohol addiction for those individuals with mental illnesses or “co-occurring disorders,” Jackson said. The agency also would provide medication assistance treatment through drugs such as methadone and suboxone.
Drug courts do not set a time limit in which a person must complete the program, Jackson said. Sobriety and recovery looks different for everyone, Jackson added.
Kat Wilcox, executive director for the Northern Shenandoah Valley Substance Abuse Coalition, also works as the coordinator for the existing drug court that serves Clarke and Frederick counties and the city of Winchester. Wilcox said she attended the training session for her own education and as the acting drug court coordinator for Warren County until the position is filled.
“It’s been very educating in terms of what it takes to get one started,” Wilcox said. “I’m very lucky in the sense that I came into a court that was already running, that was built on amazing foundations from the hard work of everyone that had started before for Northwestern."
Jenna Barsotti works for Valley Health as an employee with the coalition and started in her role as drug court coordinator for Shenandoah County last week, she said. Prior to taking the position, Barsotti worked as part of the drug-court team in Winchester for about 2 1/2 years and as the program’s acting coordinator for seven months.
“I’m excited about building something new and something needed here and something that I know works,” Barsotti said. “I really love the idea of being a part of breaking the stigma of substance-abuse disorder ... but also, like, helping people to gain the resources and access to the best lives they can ...”
Barsotti said she sees housing for drug-court participants as a challenge in Shenandoah County. Winchester offers more sober-housing options, such as Oxford houses, “where they’re not going back to the same place that they came from where they weren’t successful before,” Barsotti said.
