Three Triplett Tech students won gold medals in the Virginia State SkillsUSA competition in early April and will now advance to compete in the National SkillsUSA competition.
SkillsUSA is a nonprofit national education association that serves middle school, high school and college/postsecondary students preparing for careers in trade, technical and skilled service, including health, occupations. During SkillsUSA competitions, students showcase their skills in different types of contests.
The following Triplett Tech students competed in the State SkillsUSA competition in Virginia Beach and received medals for their respective competitions:
• Masonry — Jeremy Radford (Strasburg High School) — Gold Medal
• Job Demonstration Open — Madison Marston (Central High School) — Gold Medal
• Extemporaneous Speech — Bailee Roberts (Central High School) — Gold Medal
• Promotional Bulletin Board — Buddy Happ (Central High School), Heather Hall (Mountain View High School), Alyssa Burkart (Strasburg High School) — Silver Medal
• Bricklayer — Adrien Amari (Strasburg High School) — Silver Medal
• Collision Repair Technology — Cole Rogers (Strasburg High School) — Bronze Medal
• Maintenance and Light Repair — Remington Sharp (Strasburg High School) — Bronze Medal
• Residential Electrical Wiring — Tanner Jenkins (Strasburg High School) — Bronze Medal
• CPR-First Aid — Carly Thomas (Mountain View High School) — Bronze Medal
• Carpentry — Amelia Hess (Mountain View High School) — Bronze Medal
Radford, Marston and Roberts will go to the National SkillsUSA competition June 20-24 in Atlanta.
Marston is a junior at Central High School and is studying health care science at Triplett Tech. In the state SkillsUSA competition, Marston competed in the Job Demonstration Open in which contestants demonstrate and explain any technical skill. Marston showcased a dissection of a pig's heart.
“You just go into a room and you explain your steps in what you’re doing and you demonstrate it while you’re doing the presentation,” Marston said. “You talk them through it, then you just wrap it up and they ask questions that you have to answer.”
Marston says she wants to attend medical school to study cardiovascular technology. “After all of that, I want to eventually become a cardiovascular doctor,” Marston said.
Roberts is a senior at Central High School and is studying medical systems administration at Triplett Tech. In the state competition, Roberts competed in the Extemporaneous Speech competition in which contestants must give a three- to five-minute speech on a topic assigned to them with only five minutes to prepare. Roberts was assigned to discuss why career technical education classes should be in schools.
“You just have to incorporate all of the different aspects of SkillsUSA into that speech and present it before the three judges,” Roberts said.
Roberts says she just applied to Ferrum College and hopes to get into their premed program and then attend medical school, with the goal of becoming an anesthesiologist.
Radford is a senior at Central High School and studies masonry at Triplett Tech. In the state masonry competition, he had to build a brick and block project in six hours with a written exam included. The wall had to be half block and half brick.
“We laid blocks, and we laid bricks to make a wall. Then the judges had to check the firmness, height, width, straightness and level of the wall,” Radford said.
After placing first in the state competition, Radford said he was ready for the national competition. “It’s just another competition to me,” he said.
Radford plans to enter the workforce after graduation.
Triplett Tech Principal Connie Page said the SkillsUSA teachers and advisers are incredible at ensuring students are equipped with skills for their chosen field.
“We’re very proud of all our students who competed, and we’re excited for the students who will be competing at the national level in June," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.