On Saturday, Triplett Tech will hold a public auction to auction off a tiny house built by the school’s carpentry and electricity students.
This is the first time Triplett Tech students have built a tiny house.
Triplett Tech Principal Connie Pangle said that in the past students have built a modular house, but it was decided to do a tiny house this year because of the cost of materials.
“This tiny house is 475 square foot whereas a modular house, that we have constructed in the past, is 1,300 square feet,” Pangle said. “It cut down the cost a lot, but it still cost quite a bit because of the cost of all the materials that are so high right now.”
The house includes a bedroom, bathroom, kitchen, living area and a front porch. Also included in the house is a hookup for a washer and dryer. The house is fully insulated with the exception of the floors. Cabinets are included in the kitchen, however, HVAC (heating, ventilation, and air conditioning) is not included as that is an item the buyer would have to acquire separately. Triplett Tech’s carpentry and electricity students have been working on the construction of this house since early October.
Triplett Tech carpentry instructor Phillip Crisman praised his students for the work that they put into building the house in the amount of time that they had.
“Really, if you think about it, it’s only three hours max of work that these students are putting in every day,” said Crisman.
Pangle said the project gives students the real-life experience of building a house.
“Even though it was smaller than a normal house, they still do everything in it that they would do if they were constructing a modular house, just on a smaller scale,” Pangle said.
One of the advantages of building a tiny house is that it is easier for the buyer to transport the building.
“It’s just the right size. You don’t need that much property to set it on — you just need the foundation,” Pangle said.
Pangle hopes to use the money from the auction to reinvest in carpentry and electricity programs.
“I would like to make a profit out of it to help the school and to help those programs,” Pangle said.
Saturday’s auction will start at 9:30 a.m. at Triplett Tech. The auction is open to the public but Shenandoah County Public School employees are not allowed to bid. A $5,000 deposit will also be required for the day of the sale of the tiny house.
“We’ve had a lot of people interested in the house so I’m hoping that we’ll have a good amount of people here to bid on it, Pangle said.
For any questions regarding the Tiny House, contact Philip Crisman at 540-477-3161 or pwcrisman@shenandoah.k12.va.us. For any questions about the auction on Saturday, call Triplett Tech at 540-477-3161.
