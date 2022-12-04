Valley Health System has opened a new Urgent Care Express in Mount Jackson, the health system announced last week.
The Mount Jackson office is the second in Shenandoah County, adding to Valley Health Urgent Care Express locations in Front Royal and Strasburg as well as six full-service regional Valley Health Urgent Care locations.
Valley Health runs two full-service urgent care locations in Winchester, one in Front Royal, two in Martinsburg, West Virginia, and one in Ranson, West Virginia.
Other urgent care options outside the health system include MedExpress locations at 207 Gateway Drive in Winchester and 1840 E. Market St. in Harrisonburg.
The Mount Jackson Valley Health Urgent Care Express is open at 5301 Main St., according to a Valley Health news release.
It will provide walk-in care for residents with minor injuries and illnesses and will treat adults and children aged 4 months and older “for minor illnesses including flu, sore and strep throat, earache, upper respiratory infection, pink eye and urinary tract infection, and minor injuries,” the release states.
The full-service locations can also take X-rays and provide other more in-depth care, Kristy Shannon, director of urgent care, employer health and retail pharmacy, said on Wednesday.
The urgent care takes insurance and also has a self-pay process for those who aren’t insured, Shannon said.
“For our team,” she said, “what we’re excited to provide to the community is an access point for health-care services to care for folks who are sick or injured and an alternate to the emergency room or primary care if they aren’t able to get in immediately.”
The new location has been in talks since at least March, Shannon said.
“We did minor renovations,” she said. “It had previously been renovated to function as a clinic.”
The urgent care has moved into a space that had been housing a clinic through CareTeam that was used by employees of Holtzman Oil and Bowman Andros Products through a partnership between the companies and the health care provider, The Daily reported in October 2019.
Holtzman Oil had “renovated a home it already owned and turned it into a clinic with two exam rooms,” The Daily reported at the time. CareTeam, which partners with other companies around the country, provided a nurse practitioner and a patient care coordinator when it signed on to manage the clinic. Both Holtzman and Bowman Andros were self-insured, The Daily reported.
Now, the Valley Health Urgent Care Express will be the main provider of employer health services for Holtzman Oil Corp., “including Department of Transportation physicals, pre- and post-employment physicals, worker’s compensation injury care and respiratory fit testing,” the release states.
Urgent Care Express in Mount Jackson will be open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday. To check in online and set up appointments, visit vhurgentcare.com. The urgent care also takes walk-ins. For more information, call 540-459-1250 or visit valleyhealthlink.com.
