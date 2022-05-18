A probation officer overseeing cases in the northern Shenandoah Valley has been arrested and accused of raping a juvenile.
Justin Bowman, 42, of the 10000 block of Senedo Road, Mount Jackson, was arrested in the early morning hours of Monday for an offense Saturday, according to court documents. Court documents state that he is a felony probation officer with District 11 Probation and Parole, which covers the city of Winchester and Shenandoah, Warren, Frederick and Clarke counties. He has been with District 11 for three years and in state corrections for 10 years, court records show.
A juvenile told a family member about the incident that took place around 11:10 p.m. Saturday, court documents state. The family member contacted the Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office. The juvenile told a sheriff’s office investigator that Bowman called the juvenile into a room at a Shenandoah County residence where the rape occurred, a criminal complaint states.
The investigator spoke with Bowman, who admitted to having intercourse with the juvenile, and stated it was against the law and a mistake, the complaint states.
Benjamin Jarvela, Virginia Department of Corrections’ communications director, stated Bowman is on pre-disciplinary leave from the district. The cases he oversaw are being distributed among other probation officers. Jarvela declined to comment further as the case is proceeding.
Bowman was initially held without bond at Rappahannock-Shenandoah-Warren Regional Jail, but was granted a $5,000 bond with several conditions at a court hearing later on Monday. He is due in Shenandoah County Juvenile Domestic Relations Court at 9 a.m. Thursday. He will be represented by an attorney with the public defender’s office.
