NEW MARKET — Valley Sports Connection in New Market is more than a sports retail store, its owner said.
Located in the heart of New Market, the 14-year-old small business offers printing services, sports apparel, gear and other merchandise.
"I had always wanted to own a business, a sports store, so our athletes didn't have to go to Harrisonburg or Winchester to get their basic needs," said owner Cathy Wittig-Donald.
Wittig-Donald was a coach and assistant athletic director at the then-Stonewall Jackson, where she worked as a bookkeeper until 2009. She coached volleyball, soccer and basketball; her daughter played volleyball and ran track and her son played football, basketball and baseball.
"In one way or another, we were always a sports family," she said.
When she originally opened the store, she thought she'd just do printing "on the side." That quickly changed, she said, and she prints-on site shirts for businesses and teams - both near, like Valley Baseball League's New Market Rebels and the Mountain View High School Generals, and far, like athletic teams in Richmond and in West Virginia.
"It helps to have former players that are now teachers," she quipped.
The store is now located at 9395 S. Congress St. in New Market, but it was originally across the street. Wittig-Donald said the move was a benefit to the business.
"It was just a better location, storefront wise," she said.
Despite being around for a while, some still don't know about the store, or all that it offers, she said.
"I still have people come in and say, 'I didn't know you had all this in here,'" she said.
One of the most enjoyable parts of the job, Wittig-Donald said, is getting to know parents and athletes as they come into the store. She said she has loyal customers.
"You'd think living around here my whole life, I'd have known them all," she said.
The small, community-feel of New Market gives Wittig-Donald the ability and opportunity to get to know her customers and form relationships with them. The store also gets customers from out of the area, like tourists at Endless Caverns, Massanutten Resort and the Shenvalee Golf Resort.
Wittig-Donald said a challenge of running the store is trying to figure out what all merchandise people want in the store, and having people remember that the store is there, to go to first.
"I'm here for the community, and just to have a place where people feel comfortable doing business," she said.
Through it all, Wittig-Donald said she's enjoyed the endeavor of owning a sports retail store.
"It's been an adventure, that's for sure," she said.
