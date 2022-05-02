The Virginia Department of Transportation plans to reopen Meems Bottom Bridge to traffic in a few weeks.
VDOT closed the bridge on Wissler Road near Mount Jackson in November after two vehicles hit and damaged the historic span in a matter of days. A vehicle hit the bridge on Oct. 25. VDOT crews made repairs but a tractor-trailer struck the same spot the next day, ripping out the repairs.
VDOT crews made repairs to the bridge, spokesman Ken Slack said by phone last week. VDOT plans to reopen the crossing once a contractor power washes and restains the bridge, Slack said.
The bridge often takes a beating. Tractor-trailers and other oversized vehicles taller than the height limit strike and damage the structure when drivers use the crossing. VDOT tries to prevent strikes with warning signs and an overhead bar that oversized vehicles hit if they exceed the height limit. These measures don’t always work, Slack noted.
“I can’t say that it will never happen but the absolute last resort would be to close the bridge,” Slack said. “I mean, we certainly don’t want to have to do that but hopefully motorists will respect the restrictions and heed the warnings and prevent future damage.”
VDOT received the go-ahead to close the bridge for 180 days so officials could assess the damage and to discuss options to prevent further strikes. In November, Edwin Carter, administrator for the department’s Edinburg residency in the Staunton District, said permanent closure to vehicle traffic remains a last resort. VDOT would keep the bridge open to pedestrians if it had to close it to vehicles.
VDOT has installed warning signs near and at the bridge alerting drivers to the height limit. The agency also installed a metal bar that hangs by chains from the ceiling at the height limit.
Global positioning systems often direct truck drivers through Meems Bottom Bridge when traveling to or from the Mount Jackson Industrial Park, Carter has said. Older systems do not always provide an alternate route. VDOT signs installed at the industrial park direct drivers leaving the site away from the bridge and to take Exit 269 on Interstate 81. The alternate route adds approximately 4 miles to a driver’s trip.
The much-photographed bridge dates to 1894 and appears on the National Register of Historic Places and the Virginia Landmarks Register. A fire in the 1970s damaged the bridge. VDOT repaired the bridge and installed a fire alarm.
Vehicles hit the bridge 11 times between 2019 and 2021. In April 2017, VDOT closed the bridge to repair damage caused by two vehicle strikes.
