WOODSTOCK — During the month of June, the Valley Educational Center for the Creative Arts has been hosting a sunflower art exhibit to benefit Ukraine medical relief.
VECCA hosts an artist of the month program that features local artists and their work, but this month it decided to sponsor a sunflower art exhibit that displays different artwork from multiple local artists, with a majority of the proceeds going to Ukraine.
Sharon Isralow, a volunteer at VECCA, wanted to do a die-cut card-making workshop to help raise funds for Ukraine, and VECCA Vice President Sarah Kohrs suggested a sunflower or art for peace challenge to local artists. These ideas led to the concept of a sunflower art exhibit since Ukraine's national flower is a sunflower.
Most of the artwork in the exhibit display sunflowers, the Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow, or representations of peace.
Kohrs said this concept was a great way to support Ukraine and local artists in the community.
“We wanted to do this as a chance to show that even when you feel like you can’t do something you can still try to make some positive change in the world,” Kohrs said.
The work of 20 local artists is featured in the exhibit including Kevin Byrne, Joy Cary, Jaz Draper, Rachel Fitzsimmons, Caitlin Garvey, Vicky Germroth, Ann Heap, Teresa Henry, Kohrs, Donna Patton, Jeff Reilley, Julia Robak, Carrie Ross, Emma Ross, Jeanne Russell, Nancy Shrum, Billy Smelser, Kathryn Turner, Laurel Vaughan and Martha Vaughan.
The cost for artists to enter their artwork was $5 for each piece of art. Artists were allowed to enter up to four pieces. The exhibit also allows the artists to sell their artwork to the public. There are over 30 pieces of artwork being showcased.
Next to each piece of art is a QR code that people can scan with their phone that allows them to view information regarding the artist and their artwork. This function also allows people to purchase the artwork from their phone if they are interested in buying a specific art piece.
There is no admission fee to view the exhibit. Donations for VECCA and the medical relief in Ukraine are also accepted at the gallery.
Debra Kibler, president of VECCA, said this exhibit allows local artists to display their artwork and showcase their talent as well. “It just shows everybody what great artists we have in the community,” Kibler said.
The sunflower art exhibit opened at the beginning of June and will continue to be open until the end of the month on Thursday.
For anyone interested in visiting the sunflower art exhibit, the exhibit is being held by VECCA at 7 East Gallery located on 123 S. Main St., Woodstock. VECCA is open from 5 to 7 pm. Wednesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday. It is closed on Monday and Tuesday.
