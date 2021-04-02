MOUNT JACKSON — If you ask Tom Rodriguez what got him started in the birdhouse business, you’ll catch a glimmer in his eyes and the corners of his snow-white beard turn up into a cheeky grin before he begins, “Well …”
It all began eight years ago in the thick of his retirement. Rodriguez took up golfing on the green as a pastime, but the threat of winter meant he and his friends would soon need to seek out a new hobby. Offhandedly, he suggested birdhouses, and with the help of a friend with previous woodworking experience, Rodriguez quickly learned the ropes and dove in headfirst.
After five days, his friend and co-birdhouse builder threw in the towel.
“He said, ‘Well Tommy, you’re sure turning this into a job', and quit,” Rodriguez said with a laugh.
That was eight years ago, and Rodriguez still spends five to six days a week in the shop crafting outdoor furnishings for critters from all Shenandoah Valley-sourced cedar.
While the name highlights Rodriguez’s birdhouses, he crafts everything from cutting boards to garden chairs. But his real passion remains within the tiny cedar birdhouses. He said he makes eight different birdhouses, bird feeders and birdbaths. Several years ago, he even created his own birdhouse design.
“I went to the library or bought a magazine and found a way to build these things from directions of people who have built them before me,” he said. “Over the years, I have designed what I feel are improvements, and certainly they are more attractive than the original.”
Each birdhouse is designed with Shenandoah Valley wildlife in mind and most are best suited for songbirds.
What began as a winter-season filler has expanded into Rodriguez’s full-time hobby, but he said it’s an industry he loves to be a part of to keep the tradition of handmade birdhouses alive.
“This is a retirement industry for me, so I'm not a big corporate entity,” he said. “There's not a lot of locally handmade birdhouses around anywhere anymore, it's all made in China, and the woods not cedar.”
Before ever crafting a birdhouse, Rodriguez was once a United States Marine Corps helicopter pilot. He continues serving as the adjutant for the Shenandoah Valley Marines, which met weekly for over 30 years before COVID-19 uprooted in-person gatherings.
Of the nearly 60 members, half still meet monthly for lunch. Rodriguez said it’s a friendship unlike any other between Marines, and the group of primarily Vietnam veterans never lose touch.
“Once a Marine, always a Marine,” Rodriguez said. “It’s incredible, we get together all the time. We lose touch with all our immediate past friends but when you meet another Marine, you're friends for life.”
Fortunately, that decreased social time has not gone to waste for Rodriguez as the home improvement industry has boomed, and with it an interest in his woodwork that’s kept him buddy for the past year.
“I used to do 10 to 12 shows a year, a number of garden shows, but since the COVID situation, all those shows have been canceled and in the meantime, our wholesale business has picked up,” he said. “That really has expanded our business more so than I ever would have expected.”
Rodriguez completes all his work from a shop on his Mount Jackson property, which is shared with the home he first designed as a college freshman.
“When I was a young college student, my father convinced me to try to be an engineer, which was ill-suited for me, but I was in an architectural design class as a freshman,” he said.
In the class, he was tasked to design a home, and he received a C- on the assignment. But overlooking the Shenandoah River on a hill basking in the Valley's shade, Rodriguez said it’s one of his finest creations.
“It's an unusual thing. We get a lot of comments,” Rodriguez said. “It's actually the most efficient house I’ve ever lived in.”
After eight years in the ‘biz, Rodriguez’s passion for woodworking has only grown stronger, and he plans to continue designing and sharing his miniature masterpieces for years to come.
“I learned a tremendous amount over the last seven or eight years woodworking, that sort of thing,” Rodriguez said. “It’s still a new business for me. A new hobby, if you will, so I enjoy the learning process. I learn everyday.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.