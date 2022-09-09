The proposed construction of 110 town homes was the subject of a joint Woodstock Town Council and Planning Commission public hearing.
Council members Michael Funkhouser, A. Paje Cross, Alicia Gutshall, Stephen Heishman and Frank Haun attended Tuesday’s meeting. Mayor Jeremy McCleary and Vice Mayor Jacqueline Lambert were absent.
Ronald Mislowsky, on behalf of property owner KOP Development Corp., is seeking a special-use permit to build the town homes on 23 acres off Hisey Road south of Spring Hollow Road, north of Reservoir Road and west of Interstate 81.
The proposed project includes 34 two-story units and 76 three-story units, with each floor being around 580 square feet. Every townhouse unit would include three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and the option for a half bathroom. The three-story units would include a one-car garage and basement area.
There were no speakers at the hearing except for the applicant, who gave additional background on the proposal.
Also on Tuesday, the Town Council and Planning Commission held a joint public hearing on a request from Doug French on behalf of River Bend Properties to rezone a portion of property from a high-density residential district to a central business district. The property sits at 213 W. Court St. and includes a building with a 4,399-square-foot ground floor the property owners want to use as commercial space.
In a separate public hearing, French also requested on behalf of River Bend Properties to rezone a portion of property at 216 Dingledine St. from an industrial district to a central business district. The request is being made to convert a vacant 15,720-square-foot building into four apartments.
There were no speakers during either public hearing except the applicant.
All of the requests will be reviewed at a Sept. 26 Planning Commission meeting.
Also during Tuesday’s meeting, the Town Council unanimously authorized Town Manager Aaron Grisdale to execute a two-year contract with Hydrostructures to conduct a study on the excessive inflow and infiltration sources of the town’s sewer system.
“Sometimes we get stormwater that comes in either off the street, from residences, or properties into our sanitary sewer network and then goes down to a treatment plant,” Grisdale said. “This will help us analyze the current conditions so that we can make some informed decisions about future capital investments going forward.”
The Woodstock Town Council will meet next on Oct. 4.
