At its meeting Tuesday, Woodstock Town Council approved 752 South Main Street LLC’s special-use permit request to construct a building with 48 apartments and a rooftop common area.
The proposed building at 752 Main St. includes retail space on the first floor, residential apartments on the second through fourth floors, a rooftop common area, and 134 parking spaces. The building will be constructed on the site of Naked Bear RV Service and Repair. Including the rooftop common area, the building's height will be 55 feet.
The request for a special-use permit was consistent with the comprehensive plan, leading to a favorable recommendation by the Planning Commission. The developer had made changes to its plans based on public comments, including giving it a more traditional exterior design, adding landscape plantings and creating patios on the side of the building.
The applicant will still need to submit a site plan that outlines the full site development with zoning ordinance regulations and building plan reviews.
Also on Tuesday, council held the first reading of an ordinance for a request by D.R. Horton Inc. on behalf of property owner Ibrahim Almanie to amend conditional zoning proffers affecting 115.196 acres near 1290 S. Main St. The main project area is east of Main Street and south of Lora Drive.
In the current application, the request proposes to conditionally rezone a portion of the property, about 9.2 acres, to increase the number of lots from 244 to 324. That portion of land is zoned as a medium-density residential district but the applicant wants to change it to a high-density residential district.
The Planning Commission recommended denying the request because the application was not consistent with the goals and vision of the town’s comprehensive plan.
Some recommendations to help the application align more to the comprehensive plan include reducing cul-de-sacs and having more traditional street networks, minimizing construction on steep slopes, more specificity on the type and quality of open space amenities, and more evaluation of fiscal impacts both operationally and on capital items.
Council members took no action after the first reading. A second reading on the request will be held at the next Town Council meeting on Aug. 2, when council is expected to take action on the request.
