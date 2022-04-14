WOODSTOCK — It was a small event — pretty much a gathering of ambulances, police vehicles and fire trucks — showcasing first responders to the community when it launched in 2012 at DuPont Community Credit Union.
Now, the Woodstock Police Department’s Community Day has grown to an attendance of about 1,500 and features organizations throughout the community.
“That’s a lot of people for a small town,” Woodstock Police Chief Eric Reiley said. “It’s a great way for kids to have a good time, learn something, and families to also learn about what services are available in the community.”
After a two-year hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the event is returning on May 14 at the Shenandoah County Public Schools central campus, primarily at W.W. Robinson Elementary School.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the rain-or-shine event will be outside to allow for coronavirus precautions. It will be the same day as the county’s Mayfest, but different in the fact that it is free to attend.
“You can do both,” said investigator Travis Pence, one of the lead organizers alongside officer Rick Miller.
The event will feature information from Friends of the North Fork of the Shenandoah River, the Virginia Department of Transportation, the Shenandoah Valley Bicycle Coalition and several other groups raising awareness on autism, identity fraud and vehicle theft.
A magic show, some bounce houses, demonstrations of public works’ heavier equipment and a bicycle rodeo will also be part of the day.
Conservation officers will be there, and Shenandoah County Sheriff’s Office school resource officers will paint faces. The new sheriff’s office search and rescue K-9, Roscoe, motorcycle officers and the Woodstock Fire Department’s new pumper truck will be on display. Valley Health will be represented as well.
Food and ice cream can be purchased, and bicycle helmets will be given out.
It’s taken some coordination to get past members involved again after the two-year hiatus and may not be as big as in past years, Miller said.
“But it’s still going to be a very entertaining event, very informational event and we’ll bring a lot of community resources to the residents of Woodstock and Shenandoah County,” Miller said.
All the fourth-grade classes will submit art pieces depicting their public safety hero. A few top submissions will be selected from each class and one will be selected to go on the flyer for the event.
“If it’s a firefighter, that’s alright,” Pence quipped about the submissions.
The artist of the piece chosen for the flyer will also act as a grand marshal for the day and join one of the teams participating in the firetruck pull competition. Beyond providing entertainment, the competition seeks a donation from entering teams as a fundraiser for the Virginia Special Olympics. Reiley said the competition has raised over $20,000 since 2012.
The whole day is part of a greater effort by the department to engage the community in a more casual sense, something that’s been a focus of theirs for decades, Reiley said.
In 2020, when the relationships between police and communities came under national scrutiny following George Floyd’s death, the Woodstock Police Department helped to plan a protest.
On Facebook, the department regularly posts updates for the community on recent incidents, upcoming weather forecasts and law changes, in a more personable way.
When recreational marijuana use became legal, the department posted about how to use the “jazz cabbage” under the new regulations.
“Life is serious enough. … These guys do a great job of getting something that’s informative and helpful and having fun with it,” Reiley said, not wanting to take away from the social media platform’s ability to gather information.
The Community Day is akin to a past Leadership Shenandoah event hosted by the Shenandoah County Chamber of Commerce that showed off different areas of the community, Pence said.
It’s also similar to National Night Out, which law enforcement agencies around the country will participate in during August. But whereas that event is focused primarily on officers going out into the community to foster a crime-fighting relationship, Community Day showcases more organizations to residents.
“Let’s do that, but let’s just not make it about police,” Pence said.
All of it helps build a relationship with the community to educate and prevent criminal activity, rather than investigate it, Reiley said. If an incident does occur, residents are more willing to approach officers and share information when a relationship is already established, Miller added.
“We’re trying to be ahead of the curve in terms of crime prevention in the whole state, really,” Miller said.
The day is still being finalized. For more information, contact Miller at rick.miller@townofwoodstockva.gov.
