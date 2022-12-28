Jeffrey R. Adams, Business Law, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Jason A. Botkins, Civil Litigation, Litten & Sipe LLP
Jordan K. Bowman, Real Estate/Land Use, Litten & Sipe LLP
Graham Sebren Butler, Civil Litigation, The Butler Law Firm PC
Derek J. Brostek, Legislative/Regulatory/Administrative, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Lauren R. Darden, Corporate Counsel, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Emily M. Gindhart, Real Estate/Land Use, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Jason J. Ham, Legislate/Regulatory/Adminsitrative, Litten & Sipe LLP
Brooke R. Hannah, Taxes/Estates/Trusts, Litten & Sipe LLP
Ashley T. Hart, Young Lawyer, Flora Pettit PC
Lisa Anne Hawkins, Real Estate/Land Use, Hawkins Law PLC
Stephen Todd Heitz, Business Law, Little & Sipe LLP
Charles F. "Frank" Hilton, Civil Litigation, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Glenn M. Hodge, Health Law, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Humes J. "Tripp" Franklin, Criminal Law, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Alexandra E. "Allie" Humphreys, Young Lawyer, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Hannah White Hutman, Bankruptcy/Creditors' Rights, Hoover Penrod PLC
Cathy Jackson Leitner, Elder Law, Leitner Law Group PLC
Melisa G. Michelsen, Labor/Employment Law, Litten & Sipe LLP
Stephan W. Milo, Bankruptcy/Creditors' Rights, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Lucas I. Pangle, Appellate Law, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Daniel P. Rose, Young Lawyer, Litten & Sipe LLP
Donald E. "Don" Showalter, Taxes/Estates/Trusts, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Gregory T. St. Ours, Construction, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Briana A. "Brie" Stevens, Family Law/Domestic Relations, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Thomas E. Ulrich, Labor/Employment Law, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
Cathleen P. Welsh, Labor/Employment Law, Flora Pettit PC
John E. Whitfield, Legal Services/Pro Bono, Blue Ridge Legal Services Inc.
P. Marshall Yoder, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.