Jeffrey R. Adams, Business Law, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Jason A. Botkins, Civil Litigation, Litten & Sipe LLP

Jordan K. Bowman, Real Estate/Land Use, Litten & Sipe LLP

Graham Sebren Butler, Civil Litigation, The Butler Law Firm PC

Derek J. Brostek, Legislative/Regulatory/Administrative, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Lauren R. Darden, Corporate Counsel, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Emily M. Gindhart, Real Estate/Land Use, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Jason J. Ham, Legislate/Regulatory/Adminsitrative, Litten & Sipe LLP

Brooke R. Hannah, Taxes/Estates/Trusts, Litten & Sipe LLP

Ashley T. Hart, Young Lawyer, Flora Pettit PC

Lisa Anne Hawkins, Real Estate/Land Use, Hawkins Law PLC

Stephen Todd Heitz, Business Law, Little & Sipe LLP

Charles F. "Frank" Hilton, Civil Litigation, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Glenn M. Hodge, Health Law, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Humes J. "Tripp" Franklin, Criminal Law, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Alexandra E. "Allie" Humphreys, Young Lawyer, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Hannah White Hutman, Bankruptcy/Creditors' Rights, Hoover Penrod PLC

Cathy Jackson Leitner, Elder Law, Leitner Law Group PLC

Melisa G. Michelsen, Labor/Employment Law, Litten & Sipe LLP

Stephan W. Milo, Bankruptcy/Creditors' Rights, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Lucas I. Pangle, Appellate Law, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Daniel P. Rose, Young Lawyer, Litten & Sipe LLP

Donald E. "Don" Showalter, Taxes/Estates/Trusts, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Gregory T. St. Ours, Construction, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Briana A. "Brie" Stevens, Family Law/Domestic Relations, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Thomas E. Ulrich, Labor/Employment Law, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

Cathleen P. Welsh, Labor/Employment Law, Flora Pettit PC

John E. Whitfield, Legal Services/Pro Bono, Blue Ridge Legal Services Inc.

P. Marshall Yoder, Alternative Dispute Resolution, Wharton Aldhizer & Weaver PLC

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.