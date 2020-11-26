With more than 450 skydives under his belt, 26-year-old Brad Cohen says he’s jumped out of more planes than he’s landed in.
“Bucket list thing,” he said. “I jump out of airplanes. That’s my second job.”
His first job is the only career he’s ever had — a Realtor. Cohen, who grew up in Reston and graduated from James Madison University, started in the real estate business while he was enrolled at JMU.
“I kind of tripped and fell into the industry,” said Cohen, who earned his degree in communications. “It was something I was really passionate about and was able to find a way to make it work.”
He is now affiliated with Harman Realty.
He also soon became passionate about his adopted home of Harrisonburg.
“It’s everything to me,” Cohen said. “I chose this community because I started spending my summers here [while in college] and realized how much there is outside of JMU and how special the community really is.”
It’s not all talk, either.
Cohen is on the board of directors for Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance as secretary, is involved with the On the Road Collaborative along with plenty of others to keep him busy.
“Staying involved is my way of giving back and helping the community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.