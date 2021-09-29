With the challenging times small-business owners face today, you must husband your resources now more than ever. It’s important to take a hard look at your assets and figure out how to get the most out of them. This process will make your capital go further and increase your profit margin. With today’s uncertainties, you never know how far you will have to stretch your resources.
When you are too close to your situation, you can’t make out the big picture. That’s why it’s important to step back and really take a hard look at the resources you currently have in front of you. You are surrounded by opportunities that can help your business become more successful.
Here are seven different ways to maximize your resources by looking at your situation differently.
1. Breakthroughs On-Demand
Don’t sit around waiting for breakthroughs; create them yourself. A breakthrough is merely doing things in a new way or finding a new thing to do to get the same or better results. Hold regular brainstorming sessions with your team and encourage your team to offer new ideas. This regular practice of innovating will help make your resources last longer.
2. Periodic Systems Analyses
Before you can put your breakthroughs to work, it’s important to recognize your processes and systems that are not working. Regularly analyzing your processes and systems enables you to see what’s helping and what’s not; then you can do more of what is working, and stop doing what isn’t working.
3. Trust-Based Relationships
The practice of putting your client’s needs above your own is the true key to success. They want a relationship with your business that is based on trust. Your responsibility to your customers is to solve problems; to handle special situations; and to focus on offering valuable, high-quality products and services. When you focus on best serving your customers, you will find you have more resources than you thought.
4. Making It Easy
One of the tried-and-true methods of attracting clients is to offer them a ridiculously low price on their initial purchase to get them in the habit of buying from you. Essentially, you are offering them a deal on their first purchase, and then you offer them additional products and services along the way. This practice helps you attract new customers you can retain by demonstrating the value you provide.
5. Demonstrating Your Value
The only way you can successfully differentiate your business from everyone else in your market is through consistently demonstrating the value you provide. You stand out from your competitors by discovering your unique value, looking for unmet needs in your market, and demonstrating how you help them solve those problems.
6. Removing The Barriers
You must stay ahead of your competitors by maintaining your competitive edge. Make it easier for your customers and clients to say “yes” rather than “no” to you by eliminating all the psychological, financial, physical, emotional and other roadblocks to purchasing your products and services. Take the risk out of the buying process for them by offering warranties and guarantees that make the customer feel more confident in you, your business, and your products and services.
7. Always Be Asking
Every time you sell a product or service, you need to offer an add-on, upgrade or back-end product to go with it. These products must be complementary to the original product purchased and must create a higher perceived value. Remember, 34% of prospects will buy additional products or services at the time of their original purchase if they’re asked to do so; therefore, you just have to ask.
Here's the key takeaway. These seven areas give you a starting point for looking at your situation differently. Continuously testing and measuring your systems, products, marketing methods and all other aspects of your business helps you overcome problems before they happen. As a result, you can utilize your current assets to their greatest potential and thus maximize your resources.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also president of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies make their ideals actionable.
