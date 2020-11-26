Sheena Armentrout helps businesses in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County grow every day.
Behind the scenes, as the director of membership development and investments for the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Chamber of Commerce, the 37-year-old constantly makes connections between members, provides them resources and helps them plan events.
But her biggest joy is making the chamber’s members happy.
“I always try my best to make a difference in the lives of others [with a] welcoming smile, a hug — even though hugs are frowned upon now — an uplifting quote, silly joke or even a text or email just to say, ‘hi,’” Armentrout said.
For her efforts, Armentrout was named one of the area’s 10 Under 40.
“I’m absolutely flattered that I was chosen as one of the 10 Under 40,” Armentrout said. “I’m very passionate about my job and I love the Harrisonburg-Rockingham community, and to be recognized for simply doing that is such an honor.”
A 2000 Page County High School graduate, Armentrout earned an undergraduate degree in business administration from American National University in 2010.
She’s worked for the chamber since 2014, after leaving Daniels Promotional Products, where she worked as an account executive for seven years.
Kelly Burkholder nominated Armentrout.
“Not only is Sheena the face of the Chamber of Commerce and an advocate for businesses, but she is also a devoted wife and mother and dedicated to the community she serves,” Burkholder wrote in her nomination letter. “Sheena is filled with integrity and leads a purpose-driven life both professionally and personally.”
Armentrout lives in McGaheysville with her husband, Jared, 38, 3-year-old daughter, Averly, and dog, Bodie.
