Lauren Arbogast had just gotten to 5A Meats, the farm store she runs with her family on their Lacey Spring-area farm, on a recent Thursday.
It’s sort of like her second job. Or maybe her third. It kind of depends on how you add it all up.
She’s a teacher by day, and she helps out on the farm on nights and weekends.
Arbogast and her husband Brian raise beef cattle, poultry and crops, along with two sons, Branson, 12, and Jackson, 11.
She also runs a short-term rental out of the circa-1892 farmhouse Brian grew up in and the couple lived in before moving to another part of the farm. Housekeeping, maintenance, management, all that comes with running the rental property found on Vrbo and Airbnb.
“It stays busy year-round,” Arbogast said.
So does she.
Arbogast, 39, a preschool teacher at Elon Rhodes Early Learning Center, has been named to this year’s Shenandoah Valley Business Journal 10 Under 40.
She came to the Valley for college, first at Eastern Mennonite University then at James Madison University, where she got a bachelor’s in health science and later a master’s of education from Liberty University and an endorsement in early childhood education from JMU.
Before taking on her role at Elon Rhodes, Arbogast worked in kindergarten through fifth grade, and before that in preschool.
“I really love working with kids and their families and making sure they’re set up for success in their school career,” she said.
The family was also heavily involved with the Church of the Nazarene in Harrisonburg before beginning attending another congregation, Crosslink Community Church in Harrisonburg.
Arbogast also serves on the board of the Rockingham County Fair Association.
And then in May, the family started 5A Meats, open Thursdays from 5 to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to noon, and by appointment. Demand for their beef has been strong, she said.
“It’s been really neat to see just the community support for our new business,” she said.
