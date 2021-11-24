Looking for the history of Broadway’s Trumbo Electric Inc.?
It was founded in 1948 by Norvell Trumbo Jr. and passed down to his son, Brent, who served as president and CEO until his retirement earlier this year.
Looking for more history of Trumbo? Enter Shanna Billhimer, a 39-year-old Broadway High School graduate who became the first female president in Trumbo’s rich history — a rarity in the male-dominated management world of construction.
"Especially for the Valley,” said Billhimer, who graduated from Bridgewater College before getting her master’s at James Madison University. “[I] don’t know very many female presidents, especially in the construction arena. Pretty special thing to be a part of.”
Billhimer joined Trumbo 13 years ago and worked her way up the company, taking over the big office earlier this year.
“The buck stops at the top,” she said.
And the top at this community-focused business is very active. Aside from her professional groups, Billhimer — a mother to three — usually can be found on a softball field coaching (she played softball and basketball during her BHS days) or at the football field cheering on her son.
“I try to do my part to give back to our community through involvement with the Broadway Community Little League and the [John C. Myers Elementary School] PTA,” she said.
And with two girls, there are talks at home that anybody can be what they want to be in life.
“No matter what you want to be in life, go for it,” Billhimer said. “Whether you’re a boy or girl, short or tall, go for it.”
