Different types of people walk into Nicholas Bledsoe’s chiropractic office, but many have similar stories.
Patients will recite their diagnoses and say doctors suggested surgery – but they have never been properly shown how to heal their body.
“They think their diagnosis defines them when really it’s just a speed bump we have to get around to the life they want to live,” Bledsoe said.
Bledsoe, 30, said he likes to adjust what’s restricted, strengthen what’s weak and stretch what’s tight.
Many people view their bodies as fragile when really, their joints are just irritated and need to be exercised, Bledsoe said.
Bledsoe works with professional athletes, James Madison University football players and community members throughout the Valley.
When he was younger, Bledsoe got in a car crash, broke his sternum and had to have surgery on his knee. Doctors told him he might not be able to play sports anymore before he got his life back with therapeutic practices.
“Chiropractic gave me my life back, and I want to give that to other people,” Bledsoe said.
Bledsoe operates Valley Spine Chiropractic in Harrisonburg, which has been open for 10 months. Once his business took off, Bledsoe decided to give back to the community by offering his services at Blue Ridge Free Clinic, where he treats patients for a reduced fee.
Bledsoe is on the board of directors for the Boys and Girls Clubs of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County and the SPCA.
In Harrisonburg, Bledsoe said he feels impactful to the community, not just another face in the crowd.
The family-oriented city is a perfect place for him to work and reside with his wife, Bledsoe said.
“It’s fun to treat professional athletes, but when someone tells me they can play with their kid again, that’s what gets me,” Bledsoe said.
