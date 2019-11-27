Jordan Bowman’s first dream was to be a full-time rock climber, but being a lawyer turned out to be his true calling.
Bowman, who has lived in Harrisonburg most of his 33 years, spent years learning the law. Now an attorney with Litten & Sipe, he will become a partner on Jan. 1.
Bowman graduated from the College of William and Mary with a law degree and a master’s in public policy.
His career focuses on local government, which he said helps people with day-to-day operations and specific matters, such as litigation or transactions.
He is the attorney for the Central Shenandoah Planning District Commission and the Northern Shenandoah Valley Regional Commission.
He provides legal consultations for the cities of Waynesboro and Winchester, Shenandoah County and the towns of Bridgewater, Dayton, New Market and Luray.
Bowman also provides legal help to the Harrisonburg Electric Commission, Harrisonburg Rockingham Regional Sewer Authority, the James Madison University Foundation and the Rockingham County Fair.
“I just really enjoy helping others in the local government community. These people are civil servants that are dedicated to what they do,” he said. “It’s fun to help them to make our community a better place.”
Bowman said he has learned more at the firm than he ever did in school.
“The law is always about continually learning and trying to learn not just the general concepts but the minutiae and history of the law,” he said. “The law is always something that affects everyone all the time and that’s fascinating to me.”
Outside of work, Bowman serves as the vice chair of the Harrisonburg Salvation Army’s advisory board and is president of the Harrisonburg-Rockingham Bar Association.
It’s not always easy to juggle work, community engagement and his personal life, but prioritizing things is how he gets through.
“At times it can definitely be a struggle, but I have good staff that help me when I need it,” he said, “and I have learned how to prioritize the things that are very important to me.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.