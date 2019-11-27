At any given time, Neal Buchanan is responsible for between 25 and 30 major construction projects that range from $10,000 to $20 million. Or rather, he’s in charge of the people in charge of these projects.
Buchanan, 38, of Greenville, is director of project management and member of the executive committee at Riddleberger Brothers Inc., where he’s worked for 15 years.
Buchanan has served as a senior project manager since 2012 and was promoted to director of project management in 2018. Buchanan began his career with RBI in June 2004 as a project manager after completing an internship in the engineered sales group in the summer of 2003.
“I’m the go-to person for problems and such,” Buchanan said. “And I’m responsible for the summarizing of finances for projects.”
Buchanan said his motivation and the reason behind his rise to the position he’s in is wanting to do his job to the best of his ability, and to represent RBI in the best possible light.
“I work with a great group of people,” Buchanan said. “And I want to make sure that we represent the company in the most positive way and that we represent ourselves in a positive manner.”
Buchanan said the most challenging aspect of his job is meeting the time constraints put on the company. With new technology comes the expectation that projects should be completed quicker and stay underbudget, and it’s his job to meet those client expectations.
Riddleberger Brothers President Daniel Blosser said of Buchanan: “Neal quickly established himself as a promising project manager and has managed some of our largest and most complex projects during his career at Riddleberger. He has completed numerous continuing education and leadership courses.”
In addition to working for RBI, Buchanan is active in multiple cattle organizations that promote leadership development and provide scholarship opportunities for local youth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.