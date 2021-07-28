Building your business is like growing a tree. At first, when it’s small, you wonder if it will even make it through the night. As you keep watering, fertilizing, and nurturing it — by turning your ideas into action — the trunk and the branches grow. Then your tree’s leaves and flowers begin to flourish as you build out your team of executives, employees, vendors and suppliers.
There are seven specific areas to focus on when building your business, especially if you want to franchise or license your business model. These seven areas will fine tune your plan and help you reach your desired level of success.
1. Primary Aim
It’s essential in business to have a vision for the future and to set goals based on your vision. Since your business will be a big part of your life, your primary aim needs to be about more than the business; it needs to be about what you want out of life.
Knowing and understanding your primary aim will give you the momentum to get started and the stamina to see it through. It helps to write it down as a constant reminder of what you’re aiming for.
2. Strategic Objectives
Strategic objectives are essential in taking your business from surviving to thriving. All these objectives should offer solutions for how to reach your primary aim.
Don’t let setting standards and goals limit you or stress you out. On the contrary, standards and goals are quantifiable things you can use to measure your progress and spur you on toward your primary aim.
3. Organizational Strategy
The strength of your organizational structure can make or break your business, so it’s important to take the time to put together a solid structure for your business. Generally, you will want to organize your company around the regular responsibilities to be taken care of and the people to fulfill those responsibilities.
It's also helpful to put together position descriptions. All employees should sign a statement agreeing to their roles and responsibilities, which provides clarity for everyone inside and outside the company.
4. Management Strategy
A management strategy is, in short, a set of standards, goals and rules that direct your employees how to act, tell your management how to grow your business, and show your customers what to expect.
The way you structure your management team is not only essential to your growth, but also to the happiness of your employees. And happy employees lead to happy customers.
5. People Strategy
It’s important to have a people strategy that shows your employees how you feel about their job performance and their dedication to your business. Your employees need to feel supported and respected. The more appreciated your employees feel, the better they will perform — and the more loyal they will feel toward your company.
Your employees need to understand why they are doing their specific tasks. This clarity helps them to personally connect to their job which in turn leads to better production, a happier workplace and a stronger sense of community within your company.
6. Marketing Strategy
Marketing is essential to the success of any business, but it also must work cohesively with the other strategies you’re using. Without this holistic perspective, it simply doesn’t matter how good your marketing is.
There are two major pillars of a successful marketing strategy: the demographic and psychographic profiles of your customers. The demographic profile tells you who your customers are, which can help you learn why they buy specific items. The psychographic profile tells you what your customers think and feel, and therefore what they are the most likely to buy.
7. Systems Strategy
Your systems strategy must make sure that everything else works together. You want your systems to make the organization work, even when you are not physically there.
By having systems do the work for you, you are able to create the culture you want within the organization. The culture will serve as the train tracks for your organization to run on. Once you build the culture, it will serve to keep the systems in place —as long as the culture is intact.
Here's the key takeaway. All these areas need to work together to build your business, much like how a tree needs sunlight, water and nutrients. If your business — or your tree — is missing any of these essential ingredients, then its growth will be stunted. However, if it has everything it needs, then it will likely thrive.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also president of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies make their ideals actionable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.