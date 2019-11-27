Thomas Burkholder was making a name for himself at Nielsen Builders long before he began working full time for the construction company, starting his career there while still attending Virginia Tech.
The Rockingham County native spent his summer breaks working in the field, gaining first-hand experience that would lead him to becoming a project manager for Nielsen upon graduation in 2010.
Jean Hieber, director of human resources at Nielsen, said Burkholder eventually made his way up to the preconstruction team, where he was able to “truly showcase his talents.”
“I have always liked construction and all the processes behind it,” Burkholder said. “I have worked on a project for a community hospital in Bath County, the estimations for JMU’s Wilson Hall and a few church additions.”
His most recent project revolves around the a second Harrisonburg high school. Burkholder is assisting with the preconstruction side of things.
“It has been fun learning about the design process,” Burkholder, 32, of Mount Crawford, said. “You get to learn why buildings are designed a certain way.”
Outside of his work with Nielsen, he hosts a small group and provides premarital counseling for his church, Grace Covenant Church. He also owns and operates a family poultry farm.
“It means a lot to give back and contribute, even if it is behind the scenes,” Burkholder said. “It is important to raise my kids on hardworking values.”
Burkholder said being nominated for the Shenandoah Valley Business Journal 10 Under 40 was a “tremendous honor,” adding that the employees at Nielsen honor that nomination.
“It means the world to me,” he said.
Hieber, who nominated Burkholder, said the work he is doing will impact Harrisonburg for many years.
“TJ touches the world in a way that most people only hope to,” Hieber said.
