Convenience-store chain 7-Eleven has filed two applications in Harrisonburg with the goal to build eight vehicle fuel pumps at the 380 N. Mason St. location, according to documents from the Harrisonburg city zoning department.
One of the applications 7-Eleven has filed is an amendment to the current zoning ordinance for B-1 districts, which bars vehicle fuel stations within a B-1 zone, said Thanh Dang, assistant director of planning and zoning.
If the amendment is approved by Planning Commission, businesses located in a B-1 district, such as the 7-Eleven, could apply for a special-use permit for vehicle fuel stations.
The fuel station is part of a planned expansion of the 7-Eleven, which would nearly double the size of the convenience store from 2,556 square feet to 4,050 square feet, according to city documents.
The other application the company has filed with the city is a request for a special-use permit to allow fuel pumps at the location, if the zoning ordinance amendment passed.
City Council would have to approve the zoning ordinance amendment and the special-use permit before the project could begin, said Lori Schweller, a lawyer with Williams Mullen, which represents Creighton Development, which is in charge of the project for 7-Eleven.
“We’re hoping we can obtain approval from both of those applications,” Schweller said.
A Planning Commission hearing for the zoning ordinance amendment was set for Dec. 11 and a City Council meeting on Jan. 14 will hear about the special-use permit request, she said.
But Dang said the company had decided to postpone its hearing from the Dec. 11 Planning Commission meeting.
