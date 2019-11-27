Harrisonburg Inn LP and Jackson Hotel Management announced the opening of Clarion Pointe Harrisonburg on Nov. 4.
The new 101-room hotel is located at 1440 E. Market St. Formerly a Comfort Inn, the hotel was fully renovated as part of the conversion to the Clarion Pointe brand, according to a press release.
Clarion Pointe Harrisonburg is the sixth Clarion Pointe to open globally, with an estimated 50 hotels in the pipeline.
The pet-friendly hoptel features a myriad of guest-focused various amenities, including complimentary breakfast and premium branded coffee and teas. Local craft beers and select wine options, and an assortment of convenience items, are available to purchase in the marketplace.
