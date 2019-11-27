For Nadia DaMes, 34, of Mount Crawford, there’s not enough time in the day.
“I’m always up for a challenge,” she said, “which is why I like doing so many different activities at once.”
DaMes is not only the president and operations manager for UMA Inc. in Dayton — she is also a leading member for many local religious and community groups, including Faith in Action and United Way.
In Faith in Action, DaMes is a representative for the Islamic Association of the Shenandoah Valley, while she is on the community impact committee for United Way.
UMA Inc. is a small manufacturer of instruments for the aviation and health industries, she said.
“It’s hard to say that the aviation world overlaps with community service projects,” DaMes said. “But I feel like in other areas, I try to build character more.”
DaMes helped to establish the new “Know your Neighbor” group in Staunton, which hosts quarterly potlucks and helps to collect donations for food banks.
This year, DaMes finished her first one-year term as president of the Bridgewater Rotary Club.
“While I was president, my main goal was to bring in new membership and get people to know what Rotary is all about,” she said.
Now, she is the public relations chair and helps to spread the word and get others involved in the club’s work.
And now, as one of the youngest members of the club, she helps to run its the social media accounts.
“I might as well,” she laughed.
DaMes said the community helps support her, just as she helps to support it.
“I have a whole support system behind me,” DaMes said. “Between organizations, friends and families, I wouldn’t be here where I’m doing what I am without them.”
