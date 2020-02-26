Timberville-based F&M Bank recently announced several officer promotions.
The following employees were promoted, effect Jan. 24.
Bank officer: Ann Kirtley, Elkton Branch coordinator; Carrie Grimes, Timberville branch coordinator; Christy Trail, Woodstock branch coordinator; Emily Rhodes, credit analyst; Mary Pavlovskaya, business deposit services officer; Teri Hasley, deposit operations manager
Assistant vice president: Ashley Lam, Crossroads and Grottoes branch manager; Jessica Fletcher, dealer finance associate; John Coffman, Woodstock branch manager; Jordan Dean, commercial relationship manager; Matt Hill, commercial relationship manager;
Vice president: Calan Jansen, Infinex financial adviser; Matt Robinson, Infinex financial adviser; Sarah Prusak, business deposit services officer;
Senior Vice President: Natalie Strickler-Alt, Northern Area Market manager; Sara Berry, Southern Area Market manager; Paul Eberly, Agricultural & Rural Programs leader.
— Staff Report
