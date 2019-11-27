F&M Bank recently announced a hire and a promotion within its leadership.
The Timberville-based financial institution has hired Matt Hill as commercial relationship manager for the Augusta County business development team.
Hill has over 13 years of lending and credit experience including consumer, mortgage, agriculture and commercial, according to a press release.
Hill most recently spent eight years with a community bank in Montana and graduated from the Pacific Coast Banking School.
Originally from Alabama, Hill has strong ties to the Shenandoah Valley. He spent 10 years in Virginia, during which he lived in the Staunton and Weyers Cave areas.
Hill lives with his wife and two golden retrievers in a project farmhouse in northern Rockbridge County.
F&M Bank also promoted of Mary Pavlovskaya to business deposit services officer, according to a press release.
Since 2011, Pavlovskaya has worked in a variety of roles at F&M Bank: retail, back office, and compliance.
Her experience in the banking industry will help her as she transitions to a commercial role.
Raised in Bridgewater, Pavlovskaya has strong ties to the Shenandoah Valley. She attended James Madison University, where she received a bachelor of science in justice studies and a bachelor of arts in psychology.
She also is bilingual and fluently speaks Russian. In her free time, Mary enjoys spending time with family and friends, hiking and traveling.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.