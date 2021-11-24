It’s all about community.
That’s the answer you’ll get when you ask Matt Robinson, a financial adviser with F&M Bank, what makes his job and the place he works so rewarding.
“I am a person who is from the area, understands the ideals of the people that are Rockingham County and the Shenandoah Valley,” said the 38-year-old Turner Ashby graduate. “You know these people, we all live, work and play in the same area. The way we do business around here always fit my personality.”
Along with his job of setting people up for financial security as the years roll on, Robinson is also involved with the Bridgewater Healthcare Foundation, is a member of the Walk to End Alzheimer’s board, is on the finance committee at Bridgewater Methodist Church and lends a hand with the Association of Young Professionals.
“Matt is a hard worker, well liked, well respected and well known in the community,” reads Robinson’s 10 Under 40 nomination form.
It’s also Robinson’s passion for helping people that highlights his nomination. It’s also the joy he gets when he sees customers’ financial security coming to fruition as their retirement looms or begins.
“It’s starting to really come full circle,” Robinson said. “From that standpoint, that’s good gratification.”
Robinson, who got his college degree from Radford University, has been with F&M Bank for seven years and started doing financial planning at the age of 22.
“When I first got in the business, nobody thought they wanted to give a 22-year-old their life savings,” he said. “You’ve got to earn people’s trust.”
