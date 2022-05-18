Harrisonburg-based Farmer Focus has named Stephen J. Shepard as the company's executive vice president of operations, according to a statement from Farmer Focus.
Farmer Focus officials said in a press release that Shepard will oversee the company's environmental health and safety, quality, farm operations and plant operations teams.
Founded by sixth-generation Bath County farmer Corwin Heatwole, Farmer Focus is a locally based produce company that recently opened a new, 78,000-square-foot facility in Harrisonburg. Formerly known as Shenandoah Valley Organic, the mission of Farmer Focus is to promote and protect generational family farms, the release says.
In his new role, Shepard will be tasked with creating more efficient processes at the facility, while improving the company’s safety record and continuing its focus on employee well-being and workforce development, according to Farmer Focus.
"Stephen brings with him a wealth of knowledge across the entire poultry supply chain and a true passion for the culture of servant leadership that we have developed at Farmer Focus," Erik Vaughan, Farmer Focus president, said in a statement. "His leadership will help us ensure that we continue to foster a culture that values worker and farmer welfare as we expand our production capabilities and prepare for more growth."
Officials said Shepard has more than 15 years of experience in poultry plant and farm operations, with previous jobs at Pilgrim's Pride and Miller Poultry.
"Coming from a family with a multi-generational history of farming that has dwindled to just a few farmers, I am passionate about the mission at Farmer Focus to protect generational family farming," Shepard said in a statement. "I am humbled to have the opportunity to join this exceptional team of servant leaders and am deeply committed to lifting up our farmers and our plant workers by creating an efficient, safe and supportive environment to grow and thrive."
— DN-R Staff Report
