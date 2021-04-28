The price of diesel, like other commodities, has risen over the past few months. However, the reasons for the diesel increases are somewhat different from the hikes seen in other commodity products.
Diesel fuel is especially important to farms, where everything that goes on and off agricultural land is touched in one way or another by the petroleum distillate fuel and the machines that burn it, according to Tony Banks, commodity specialist with the Virginia Farm Bureau.
“For farms, it's the predominant source of energy for any engine or any piece of equipment they’re running. Basically, every piece of equipment is powered by a diesel engine, be it tractors or combines," and the list goes on, said Irvin Armentrout, general manager of Southern States Petroleum.
The average farm in the Southern States coverage area uses about 1,500 gallons of diesel a year. The firm has 2,800 patron members, who must be engaged in agriculture to be eligible, according to Armentrout. Members live throughout the counties of Rockingham, Shenandoah and parts of Augusta, Page and Hardy, W.Va.
He said most local farms are between 75 and 200 acres and use about 500 gallons of diesel a year, though some of the largest farms use up to 10,000 gallons a year and a handful of the absolute largest operations can use up to 50,000 to 75,000 gallons annually.
“When we talk about increased pricing, it's really relevant as it's time sensitive — are we talking about increased pricing over the last 60 days or increased pricing dove the last 12 months or are we talking about increased prices over the last 36 months?" Armentrout said.
Before the pandemic, in January 2020, diesel prices stood around $3 a gallon, according to data from YCharts.com. The price collapsed by roughly 20%, or 60 cents, to roughly $2.40 a gallon as travel ground to a halt as COVID-19 cases first rose.
"COVID significantly reduced demand for petroleum products worldwide," Armentrout said. "Now, it didn't really reduce demand on farms as much, but farms are only part of the demand for diesel."
Traffic volumes across all vehicle types began lurching downward a few days after Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency on March 12, 2020, according to previously obtained Virginia Department of Transportation data. As more and more dominoes fell and as the state closed, such as the schools shuttering on March 16, 2020, and the statewide stay-at-home order on March 30, 2020, the volume of traffic of all vehicles began to reach its nadir.
“Yes, the diesel price is increasing if you look at recent history, but if you look at the price of diesel today as where it has been compared to the past 10 years, it's really below median still as far as its price,” Armentrout said.
He said another factor is the value of the dollar. Since crude oil and refined petroleum products are traded on the U.S. dollar, the recent weakening of the dollar pushes prices up.
A third reason, which is the least influential on the price according to Armentrout, is national policy and the energy market landscape.
“When you have an administration that’s looking more towards green energy, to subdue pipeline builds and reduce drilling and fracking — when you have that whole initiative in place — it influences the supply side of the market negatively, which also translates to an increase in price,” he said.
Whether it's lumber or metal siding or any of the other numerous materials needed on farms, producers need to plan even further ahead on acquiring it these days, Banks said.
"I wouldn't put it off because what may normally take a week or two could wind up taking several weeks to arrive," he said. "It all depends on what the demand is relative to the available supply."
There are a variety of issues impacting the supply, all the way down to the difficulty in fielding full crews at docks to bring cargo off ships and onto truck beds or rail, according to Banks.
"Everything is kind of backing up," he said.
Banks said delays for vital materials could cause farmers to miss important windows of time for production.
"I think the disruptions have improved since a year ago, but they're still with us and while they may be improving for certain supplies, they may not be for others, [so] we can't make that blanket statement," he said.
Two crops seeing increased demand are corn and soybeans, which is further straining an already tenuous supply of necessary seeds, fertilizer and pesticides for the produce, according to Banks.
"We're looking at a lot more acreage being planted this year" in Virginia and nationwide, he said. "That's going to put a squeeze on supply by itself without anything else occurring."
