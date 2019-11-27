While a student at Montevideo Middle School, Steven Faught doodled in notebooks about his dream mechanic’s garage.
“I forgot all this until one day, it all fell into place,” Faught, 37, of Fulks Run, said. “It was always back in my mind, but it was one of those forgotten dreams.”
In 2018, Faught purchased Shenandoah Automotive on Erickson Avenue and Rittenhouse Auto Service on Singers Glen Road and regularly organizes charity drives through his businesses.
“I felt [as an owner] I could do more for the business for our team and for our community in the position of owner as opposed to the position of manager,” Faught said.
Faught joined the garages six years ago after spending 14 years working at Walker Manufacturing.
He started working at Walker in 2001, after he graduated from Spotswood High School in 2000.
Three years ago, the garages started offering free oil changes for one day around the second Friday of October for breast cancer survivors and patients.
“I’m always open and looking for kind of out-of-the-box ways we can help,” Faught said.
In 2017, Faught looked into doing a toy or teddy bear drive for children at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
“I don’t know anybody that doesn’t have a soft spot for a kid stuck in the hospital for some kind of reason,” he said.
But when he spoke to people at the RMH Foundation, he learned that the largest need was for socks and underpants, he said.
So that’s what they’ve collected for the past three years.
If people are interested in donating, they can drop off children’s socks and underwear at Shenandoah Automotive right up to Christmas Eve.
Faught will bring everything from the drive over to the hospital between Christmas and New Year’s Day.
“My plan on the business side is growth every year,” he said, “but with that growth, I also want to continue to grow our community involvement.”
