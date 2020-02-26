If you recently came into a substantial amount of money, you might be tempted to start spending that financial windfall right away. But whether the money is from an inheritance, the sale of a business, life insurance proceeds, a major bonus, or some other means, you should consider the long-term consequences (and potential benefits) before you start spending, says Kyle Fuehne, a financial planning consultant with Wells Fargo Advisors.
“Often, people don’t spend enough time thinking through what they want to do,” Fuehne says. “They just jump in and start spending. But the money always goes quicker than you expect.”
Fuehne offers this advice on making sure you’re getting the most out of your financial windfall.
Consider The Tax Implications
Fuehne recommends consulting a certified public accountant or tax specialist to learn the steps you should take to help minimize the potential tax burden of your windfall. Laws governing inheritance tax vary by state, for example. Different types of assets have different tax implications, and your tax rate will depend on what kind of windfall you received and where you received it.
Consider Stashing It Somewhere Smart For The Short Term
Consider placing your cash somewhere stable, such as in a money market account or even a short-term CD, which offer better returns than most savings accounts.
Consider Investing, Even Slowly
“It’s OK if it takes one or two years to invest it all,” Fuehne says. “Investing slowly over time can allow you to implement a dollar-cost averaging strategy, which is an investment technique designed to help protect against a big downturn.”
List Your Goals And Priorities
You may have an immediate need or wish, such as paying for a child’s wedding or paying off a college loan. But consider how that will impact future financial needs. Would you be better off paying off your mortgage, for example? Could this impact your ability to retire early? Do you want to start a business? You may want to talk to a financial advisor about these short- and long-term goals and how the windfall fits into your overall plan. You can even ask to run tests of your plan in different market environments to gauge its effectiveness.
Update Your Estate Planning And Gifting Plans
If you want to share your wealth with loved ones, you can give someone up to $15,000 a year without paying gift tax under current law. Also consider updating your estate plan. Setting up a trust is probably the best way to provide for your family and control what happens to your assets after you die. An estate planning attorney can advise you about the different types of trusts and help you choose the best one for your family.
Consider Alternative Ways To Give To Charity
When considering the tax impact of your windfall, you may want to give appreciated stocks or concentrated equity positions to be more tax efficient versus donating directly, Fuehne says.
Two additional options:
A donor-advised fund, which gives you a tax deduction now but lets you make a long-term impact.
A charitable remainder trust lets you make a donation to the trust, and then it would make monthly payments to you. After a specified time or at your passing, the remaining assets in the trust would go to a charitable beneficiary.
This article was written by/for Wells Fargo Advisors and provided courtesy of Matthew Frakes, Financial Advisor in Harrisonburg at (540) 801-3211.
Investments in securities and insurance products are: NOT FDIC-INSURED/NOT BANK-GUARANTEED/MAY LOSE VALUE
Wells Fargo Advisors is a trade name used by Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC, Member SIPC, a registered broker-dealer and non-bank affiliate of Wells Fargo & Company.
© 2018 Wells Fargo Clearing Services, LLC. All rights reserved.
