The relationship between your brand and your culture must be frictionless. Your employees’ interactions with customers and with each other need to be like a well-oiled machine. The way your employees interact with customers and fellow employees is indicative of your company’s cultural health. If internal and external interactions are not lubricated sufficiently with a healthy cultural perspective, there will be friction inside the engine. And friction between what you do internally and what you say externally will cost you money — and may cause damage to your economic engine.
Your marketing messages and your employee culture must be in alignment. If they are not in alignment, then your customers will be confused, and confusion kills branding.
If your culture in your organization is not optimal, then you cannot optimize customer retention. Until the culture improves, there will be customer churn. And you cannot afford friction in your brand-culture relationship in this unprecedented economy.
Here are three points to remember in reducing friction in your organization’s brand-culture relationship.
1. Customer experiences must exceed customer expectations.
Customer experiences must exceed customer expectations. If your customers’ experiences with your employees don’t match your marketing messages, you will have problems with customer retention. Your customers can feel your brand promise being delivered — or broken — through their interactions with your employees.
The president of a hospital told me about their technical capabilities prior to his arrival. They had the state-of-the-art equipment with highly skilled staff, and yet they received poor marks for customer satisfaction. They did not reach their potential for market share because of friction between their brand and their culture. Even though the hospital patients received outstanding care, they did not feel that they did. The president explained that the hospital culture did not accentuate the warmth necessary to transform a sterile environment into a healing center. The employees at the hospital were able to give the patients only what they themselves received from the hospital’s organizational culture. And he said as a result of his arrival, the culture has begun to change, which has also improved their brand.
Only through focusing on the connection between brand and culture can you create the environment where you can produce consistently positive customer experiences.
2. Customer experiences will never exceed employee experiences.
The essence of the customer experience flows out of the day-to-day interactions employees have with each other. Your customer experience will not exceed what your employees experience every day. Your employees cannot give what they do not have.
In interviewing dozens of CEOs about the four strategies for reinforcing brand through employees’ actions — communicating, demonstrating, celebrating, and curating — I was surprised how few CEOs implemented all four strategies. Most were content to implement only one or two. Without using all the tools available, those CEOs were not fully connecting their brand and their culture. As a result, they were throwing money away.
Make sure your employee interactions will back up what you tell your customers. Customer experiences are affected by how you do what you do. Think through the impact you want to have on your customers, then think through how to operationalize your values to bring about that kind of impact.
3. Positive employee experiences will produce positive customer experiences.
To produce consistently positive customer experiences, it is important to design your employee culture with intentionality, clarity, and consistency. You must be intentional about creating a positive customer environment because good culture doesn’t just happen. It’s also imperative to provide clear definitions of what you want the culture to look like, so your team knows what the goal is. And it’s essential to be consistent in fostering that culture, day in and day out.
The CEO of a credit union explained to me how they established a compact about expectations for not only member experiences but also employee experiences. They identified the values they said would be characteristic of their member interactions as well as their employee interactions. As a result, all employees knew how they were to interact with their members as well as what they could expect from each other.
Implementing a comprehensive strategy of operationalizing your values within your culture will help you live your brand.
Here’s the key takeaway. Friction at the intersection of your brand and your culture will cost you money. But you don’t have to settle for that. You can empower your employees to foster a healthy culture. If you will be the leader to set that process in motion, then you, your employees, and your customers will reap the benefits.
Robert McFarland is the author of the bestsellers, “Dear Boss: What Your Employees Wish You Knew” and “Dear Employee: What Your Boss Wishes You Knew.” Robert is also president of Transformational Impact LLC, a leadership development consultancy helping companies make their ideals actionable.
