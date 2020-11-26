Morgan Messer grew up on a sixth-generation cow-calf farm in Weyers Cave, Maple Springs Farm, and maintained a steadfast adoration for agricultural life into her adulthood, where she planned to spend her days following in her family’s footsteps, tending to her own cattle operation. In September, she founded a beef and sheep farm in Staunton with her husband, but her field of work has stretched far beyond the rolling pastures and the footsteps she’s following are older than her mom and pop’s.
Last year, Messer, 31, joined the Shenandoah Valley Electric Cooperative, where she serves as the director of external affairs and communication. Messer said she never saw herself doing anything outside a career in agriculture, but after meeting her current boss she discovered her great-grandfather was among the first meter men hired at the co-op and her great-uncle had an extensive career at the business as well.
“I love the Shenandoah Valley, I love agriculture, but I equally love my home, too, and an electric co-op is the heart and soul of that,” Messer said.
In high school, Messer was on the forensics team and competed in the storytelling competition. From 2009-10, she served as the state FFA president before joining the staff of the Virginia FFA Association and American Farm Bureau Federation. As a 2014 Virginia Tech graduate and Class of 2020 of the school’s Virginia Agriculture Leaders Obtaining Results program, Messer always planned to put her past toward a better future for farmers, and she hasn’t faltered.
Prior to joining the electric co-op, Messer worked for the Virginia Farm Bureau’s Ag in the Classroom program, and she continues coaching her local 4-H stockman’s team in her downtime.
Messer said the lifestyle of farming work goes hand in hand with the co-op.
“The electricity is something folks forget about, much like folks forget about food. Well, suddenly if it’s not there, it’s like, ‘What’s going on?’” Messer said. “It’s an essential service, so sometimes you have to work that essential services lifestyle. … You have to be ready to jump in and stick in until the work gets done.”
Within her company, Messer single-handedly runs the external affairs department, where she maintains relationships with local, state and federal elected representatives. She has increased SVEC’s interactions with legislators and advocates to them on behalf of the cooperative. What is her trick for success? Her ability to connect.
“I feel like I’m really relatable to people, and I’m able to connect people to other people. My person skills and finding ways people can relate to each other, relate to the cooperative, relate to the bigger picture are skills I think bode well for me in this job,” Messer said.
While Messer admits she feels constantly inundated with information and adjusting to an office position has come with growing pains, she is excited for the future and loves what she does.
“You have to be open-minded every day for a learning opportunity,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.