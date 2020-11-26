Brooke Hannah, 28, grew up traveling all over the country. Her father was in industrial construction. But now her family’s home base is in West Virginia, just about two and a half hours over the mountain from Harrisonburg.
When deciding where she wanted to settle after graduating from William and Mary Law School, the Harrisonburg area seemed like the perfect place in between her graduate school town and where her parents live.
“I knew I wanted to stay in Virginia, but I enjoy being able to go home when I want,” Hannah said.
Hannah is an attorney at Litten and Sipe LLP, practicing real estate, corporate and estate planning law. She has been a lawyer for four years and practicing at Litten and Siple in Harrisonburg since 2017.
Hannah has always been interested in the field of law, but when entering college at Concord University, she was torn between law and accounting. After having a “fantastic” pre-law professor, she knew that field was the fit for her.
She wasn’t sure what type of law she wanted to practice, but found the field of transaction law even more her speed than she could have imagined.
Unlike the courtroom dramas you see in movies and on TV, Hannah spends her days in her office, meeting with clients to prepare them for “the worst days yet to come.” While it might sound sad, Hannah enjoys getting to know her clients and hear their stories and knowing that something bad hasn’t happened yet.
When not working behind her law office desk, Hannah is raising twin daughters who are 5. Normally they would be in kindergarten this year but because their birthday is Oct. 6, which misses the cutoff to start kindergarten by six days, they are still in preschool. Given the current landscape of education due to COVID-19, Hannah called this a “blessing in disguise.”
Hannah lives in Grottoes.
